Hockey World Cup 2023, Quarterfinals LIVE: Germany pips England in shootouts to enter semis

Hockey World Cup 2023: The quarterfinals continued on Wednesday, as England went up against Germany, while after a fierce contest resulted in a stalemate, the latter made it to the semis in the shootout.

Image credit: PTI

The 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup is happening in Odisha, as the quarterfinals continued on Wednesday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. The day's opening contest was between England and Germany, which turned out to be a close contest that ended 2-2 in regulation time. While Zachary Wallace scored the opener for the English in the 12th, Liam Ansell doubled it in the 33rd through a penalty corner. However, the Germans came back strongly, with skipper Mats Grambusch firing in on the 58th, while Tom Grambush drew the equaliser a minute later through a penalty stroke as things moved into the shootout.

Image credit: PTI