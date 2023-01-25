Hockey World Cup 2023, Quarterfinals LIVE: Germany pips England in shootouts to enter semis

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hockey World Cup 2023: The quarterfinals continued on Wednesday, as England went up against Germany, while after a fierce contest resulted in a stalemate, the latter made it to the semis in the shootout.

    Image credit: PTI

    The 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup is happening in Odisha, as the quarterfinals continued on Wednesday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. The day's opening contest was between England and Germany, which turned out to be a close contest that ended 2-2 in regulation time. While Zachary Wallace scored the opener for the English in the 12th, Liam Ansell doubled it in the 33rd through a penalty corner. However, the Germans came back strongly, with skipper Mats Grambusch firing in on the 58th, while Tom Grambush drew the equaliser a minute later through a penalty stroke as things moved into the shootout.

    Image credit: PTI

    In the shootout, James Albery, Wallace and Phil Rper were the ones to score for England, while David Goodfield and Anseell missed out. As for Germany, Niklas Wellen, Hannes Muller, Thies Prinz and Christopher Ruhr found the net to comfortably send the side into the semis. While Wallace was green-carded in the 58th, Ruhr saw yellow in the 38th, whereas Timur Oruz saw green in the 31st. England takes on Australia in the semis on Friday at the same venue.

    ALSO READ: Hockey World Cup 2023: 'Very pleased that we are in the semis, but it will become harder' - Australia's Batch

