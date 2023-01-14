Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Netherlands, NZ off to winning starts in Group C; Belgium, Germany shine in Group B

    First Published Jan 14, 2023, 10:08 PM IST

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Day 2 saw Group C action, with Netherlands and New Zealand trumping Chile and Malaysia, respectively, while in Group B, Belgium and Germany emerged victorious against South Korea and Japan, respectively.

    Image credit: PTI

    Three-time champion Netherlands initiated its crusade in style, outsmarting Malaysia 4-0, while New Zealand conquered Chile 3-1 in Group C contests of the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Saturday. In the day's opening game, Sam Hiha (11th and 18th minute) scored a couple of field goals in the first two quarters, while Sam Lane unlocked the account for the Black Sticks with another field shot in the ninth. Chile's sole goal arrived from Ignacio Contardo's stick in the 49th. In the other Group C match, Thijs van Dam scored from the field in the 19th, handing world number three Netherlands the charge before Jip Janssen successfully transformed a penalty stroke four minutes after.

    Image credit: PTI

    Teun Beins made it 3-0 for the Netherlands in the 46th by converting a penalty corner a minute into the final quarter, while Jorrit Croon stuck the final goal a minute before the hooter went off. The Dutchmen have risen to the Group C summit through better goal difference than New Zealand, which also has three points from the victory. While the Netherlands and New Zealand will be locking horns in their next group game on Monday, Malaysia will be up against Chile on the same day.

    Image credit: PTI

    As for Group B's opening contest, Belgium gave a spirited performance to pound Korea 5-0 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. It began with Alexander Hendrickx striking in the 31st, followed by Tanguy Cosyns doubling it in the 43rd. In the 50th, Florent Van Aubel tripled the authority, followed by Sébastien Dockier a couple of minutes later before Thierry De Sloover fired in the winner in the 58th.

    Image credit: PTI

    Considering the second contest at the same venue, Germany came up with a similar performance against Japan, with Mats Jürgen Grambusch scoring the opener in the 36th. While Jan Christopher Rühr doubled it in the 41st, Thies Prinz netted the winner eight minutes later to send the German's frenzy. Belgium tops the Group B chart with a tide-better goal difference. While Korea meets Japan on Tuesday at the same venue next, Germany clashes with Belgium on the same day here.

    (With inputs from PTI)

