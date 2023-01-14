Hockey World Cup 2023: Netherlands, NZ off to winning starts in Group C; Belgium, Germany shine in Group B

Hockey World Cup 2023: Day 2 saw Group C action, with Netherlands and New Zealand trumping Chile and Malaysia, respectively, while in Group B, Belgium and Germany emerged victorious against South Korea and Japan, respectively.

Image credit: PTI

Three-time champion Netherlands initiated its crusade in style, outsmarting Malaysia 4-0, while New Zealand conquered Chile 3-1 in Group C contests of the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Saturday. In the day's opening game, Sam Hiha (11th and 18th minute) scored a couple of field goals in the first two quarters, while Sam Lane unlocked the account for the Black Sticks with another field shot in the ninth. Chile's sole goal arrived from Ignacio Contardo's stick in the 49th. In the other Group C match, Thijs van Dam scored from the field in the 19th, handing world number three Netherlands the charge before Jip Janssen successfully transformed a penalty stroke four minutes after.

Image credit: PTI

Teun Beins made it 3-0 for the Netherlands in the 46th by converting a penalty corner a minute into the final quarter, while Jorrit Croon stuck the final goal a minute before the hooter went off. The Dutchmen have risen to the Group C summit through better goal difference than New Zealand, which also has three points from the victory. While the Netherlands and New Zealand will be locking horns in their next group game on Monday, Malaysia will be up against Chile on the same day. ALSO READ: Hockey World Cup 2023 - England will be tougher than Spain, states Indian head coach Reid

Image credit: PTI

As for Group B's opening contest, Belgium gave a spirited performance to pound Korea 5-0 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. It began with Alexander Hendrickx striking in the 31st, followed by Tanguy Cosyns doubling it in the 43rd. In the 50th, Florent Van Aubel tripled the authority, followed by Sébastien Dockier a couple of minutes later before Thierry De Sloover fired in the winner in the 58th.

Image credit: PTI