Asianet Newsable

    Hockey World Cup 2023, Day 6 LIVE: Malaysia edges past New Zealand 3-2

    First Published Jan 19, 2023, 4:02 PM IST

    Hockey World Cup 2023: The Day 6 commitments are being held in Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela. In the day's opening match, Malaysia edged past New Zealand 3-2.

    The 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup is into its Day 6 commitments, with the games being held in Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela. The day's opening contest saw Malaysia going up against New Zealand at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Sunday. It was a hard-fought match, with the former eclipsing with a 3-2 conquest. It all started in the ninth minute, with Faizal Saari scoring the opener for Malaysia. After a calm second quarter and half-time, Razie Rahim doubled the lead in the 43rd. While New Zealand bounced back in the 52nd, with Hayden Phillips scoring, the next minute, Sam Lane equalised through a penalty corner.

    However, in the 57th, Saari scored his brace to restore Malaysia's lead, as it saw off with a 3-2 win. The Malaysians also saw three bookings, with Azuan Hasan and Norsyafiq Sumantri seeing green on the 30th and 38th, respectively, while Amirul Azahar witnessed a yellow on the 50th. The victory takes Malaysia to second place, while NZ is down to third, as both teams look set to compete in the cross-overs for a spot in the quarterfinal.

