Hockey World Cup 2023, Day 6 LIVE: Malaysia edges past New Zealand 3-2

Hockey World Cup 2023: The Day 6 commitments are being held in Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela. In the day's opening match, Malaysia edged past New Zealand 3-2.

Image credit: PTI

The 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup is into its Day 6 commitments, with the games being held in Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela. The day's opening contest saw Malaysia going up against New Zealand at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Sunday. It was a hard-fought match, with the former eclipsing with a 3-2 conquest. It all started in the ninth minute, with Faizal Saari scoring the opener for Malaysia. After a calm second quarter and half-time, Razie Rahim doubled the lead in the 43rd. While New Zealand bounced back in the 52nd, with Hayden Phillips scoring, the next minute, Sam Lane equalised through a penalty corner.

Image credit: PTI