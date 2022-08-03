Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Birthday Sunil Chhetri: Here are top 4 records held by the Indian football legend

    First Published Aug 3, 2022, 12:54 PM IST

    Sunil Chhetri is the greatest Indian football legend to date. Meanwhile, he turned 38 on Wednesday, as we present the five records he holds.

    When it comes to the most significant Indian footballing legend, Sunil Chhetri is the undisputed name that comes to everyone's mind. Although he might have failed to lead India into the FIFA World Cup to date, he has undoubtedly helped the Indian football team to scale new heights in the recent past, making it a recognisable competitive team in Asia. While he is in the twilight phase of his career, he has displayed no signs of slowing down and is aiming to serve the sport for the country as long as he can. On Wednesday, he is celebrating his 38th birthday, as we present the five top records, he holds in the sport.

    AIFF Player of the year
    It's a no-brainer that a player of Chhetri's calibre would be winning multiple AIFF Player of the year awards. Notably, he has won it in six different instances, making him the most-winning Indian of the same.

    Most appearances and goals for India
    Chhetri etched his name in the history books when he became the highest goal-scorer for India in international football. To date, he has plundered 80 goals for the Blue Tigers, besides making 125 appearances in the sport to date.

    Played in three different continents
    Chhetri holds a unique record of playing in three continents: North America, Asia and Europe. He is the only Indian to have done so, making him a highly regular footballer for Team India.

    Most Indian hat-tricks
    In terms of hat-tricks, Chhetri holds a record, too, as he has scored three hat-tricks in international football for India to date, which is the most by any Indian.

