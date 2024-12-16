'I'm not good enough': Pep Guardiola questions his ability as Man City suffer 8th defeat in 11 matches (WATCH)

Pep Guardiola has publicly questioned his ability to reverse Manchester City’s alarming slump after his side succumbed to a 2-1 derby defeat against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 11:31 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 11:31 AM IST

Pep Guardiola has publicly questioned his ability to reverse Manchester City’s alarming slump after his side succumbed to a 2-1 derby defeat against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. The loss marked City’s eighth in their last 11 matches across all competitions, a dismal run that has left fans and pundits questioning the club's trajectory.

Despite signing a contract extension just last month, the 53-year-old manager did not shy away from responsibility for his team’s struggles. Reflecting on a disastrous two-minute spell in the second half that handed United victory, Guardiola candidly admitted, "I’m the boss, I’m the manager and I’m not good enough. It’s as simple as that. I don’t have a defence. I’m the boss, I don’t find a solution, to find a way to talk to them."

City had taken the lead through Josko Gvardiol’s first-half goal, but a late penalty and defensive errors allowed United to snatch all three points. Guardiola acknowledged that anxiety and a lack of composure have crept into his team’s performances.

"This is a big club and when you lose eight something is wrong. You are 3-0 against Feyenoord and draw… you think it’s because of the injuries? No. Football is about emotion. We’re more anxious with and without the ball. The worst thing is not to have composure and calm. What does it give you? Momentum and confidence. I said many times, relax. I’m not good enough to let the players feel it. I want it desperately," he added.

City’s woeful run of form has seen them win just once in 11 outings, a solitary victory against Nottingham Forest, with losses mounting against domestic and European opponents alike. Recent defensive collapses, including blowing a 3-0 lead against Feyenoord in the Champions League, have further highlighted the team’s vulnerabilities.

Guardiola conceded that the team's trademark fluidity has been missing. "This year it happens many times unfortunately. We gave away many things. We are not nice in the way we played. Before it's so fluid, now we're struggling for different reasons. A lot of defeats. We put everything in and the game was almost closed. They had more possession first half but nothing special. We give away two goals, very difficult," Guardiola said.

"It is what it is. What can I say? We can not blame this player or that one, it's not that. It's the season, a tough season. We didn't play our best. We are not our best and we struggle a bit. I think in nine years it wasn't the toughest defeat. Champions League defeats harder. But at the moment, we need results to lift our mood. It's getting worse and worse. I have to find the solution. So far I didn't find it and this is the truth," the Man City boss added.

Adding to the blunt self-reflection was midfielder Bernardo Silva, who offered a scathing critique of City’s late-game decision-making. "At this level a game or two is unlucky. We can’t say this is lucky or unlucky — 11 games it’s not about that," he said.

"Today in the last minutes we played like Under 15s. Minute 87 in a derby, winning 1-0 and our corner ends in a penalty for them. If we make these stupid decisions with three or four minutes to go you deserve to pay for that. We have to do better individually and collectively because it’s not the standards of Manchester City," Silva added.

With upcoming fixtures in both the Premier League and Champions League, City’s ability to halt their downward spiral will be under intense scrutiny as they fight to regain their dominance in English football.

