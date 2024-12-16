'I am deeply sorry': Isa Guha apologises for calling Bumrah 'primate', Shastri dubs her brave woman (WATCH)

Former England cricketer and commentator Isa Guha issued an apology on Monday for an inappropriate remark made during the third Border-Gavaskar series Test between India and Australia.

Former England cricketer and commentator Isa Guha issued an apology on Monday for an inappropriate remark made during the third Border-Gavaskar series Test between India and Australia. Guha had referred to Indian pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah as a "primate" while discussing his impressive bowling performance.

Her comment came in response to Brett Lee's praise of Bumrah after he dismissed both Australian openers on the second day of the Test. Acknowledging the gravity of her words, Guha expressed regret, stating she was "deeply sorry" for using an incorrect term to describe the Indian pacer's brilliance on the field.

"Well, he's the MVP, isn't he? Most valuable primate, Jasprit Bumrah," Guha had said while commentating for Fox Cricket.

"He is the one that's going to do all the talking for India, and why so much focus was on him in the buildup to this Test match, and whether he would be fit."

Isa Guha's use of the term "primate" sparked a social media uproar, with fans criticizing her remarks and prompting the 39-year-old to issue an apology.

"Yesterday in commentary I used a word that can be interpreted in a number of different ways. I'd like to apologise for any offence caused," Guha said on air at the start of day three.

"I set myself really high standards when it comes to empathy and respect of others. If you listen to the full transcript I only meant the highest praise for one of India's greatest players. And someone that I admire greatly."

Guha, of Indian heritage and a long-time member of Fox Sports' broadcast team, clarified that her comments were made without any malice.

"I'm an advocate for equality and someone who has spent their career thinking about inclusion and understanding in the game. I was trying to frame the enormity of his achievement and I've chosen the wrong word. For that I am deeply sorry," she added.

"As someone who is also … of South Asian heritage, I hope people would recognise there was no other intention or malice there. I hope this doesn't overshadow what has been a great Test match so far and I look forward to seeing how it progresses. Once again, I am really, really sorry."

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who was seated next to Isa Guha when she issued her apology, commended her for addressing the issue live on air. Former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist was also present during the broadcast.

"Brave woman, to apologise on live television takes some steel. You heard it from the horse's mouth so as far as I am concerned, game's over," Shastri said.

"People are entitled to make mistakes, we are all human. In the heat of the moment, sometimes when you have the mic in your hand, things can happen. Let's move on," said Shastri.

