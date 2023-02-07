When will Frenkie de Jong come to Manchester United? Fiancee Mikky Kiemeney gives hilarious response

Frenkie de Jong was subject to a heavy transfer link to Manchester United from Barcelona last summer. However, he decided against it, and now, his fiancee Mikke Kiemeney has given a hilarious response on his Old Trafford arrival.

Image credit: Getty

Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong was a hot topic during the transfer window last summer, as he was heavily linked to a move away from Spanish giants Barcelona to English giants Manchester United, with the latter's head coach Erik ten Hag hugely fond of his services. While the two had reportedly agreed to a transfer fee, the Dutch international decided against the move.

Also, Barca boss Xavi maintained that he was happy to have the midfielder at Camp Nou. However, the Red Devils haven't yet given up on de Jong's pursuit and are planning on having another shot at him this summer. Meanwhile, his fiancee Mikke Kiemeney was recently asked about the Dutchman's arrival at Old Trafford, to which she responded with a hilarious retort.

ALSO READ: La Liga boss Javier Tebas takes another jibe at Man City amid Premier League charges