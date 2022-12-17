Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sergio Busquets retires from international football; Xavi and Jordi Alba laud his glorious career

    First Published Dec 17, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

    Sergio Busquests is done and dusted with international football, as he announced his retirement on Friday. Meanwhile, Xavi and Jordi Alba have lauded their former Barcelona teammate's glorious career.

    Image credit: Getty

    It is another gloomy day for Spanish football as renowned midfielder Sergio Busquests is done and dusted with international football, announcing his retirement on Friday. He confirmed that he donned the Spanish colours and led La Roja for the last time during the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, where his side was knocked out in the pre-quarters to Morocco. Notably, he missed a penalty during the penalty shootout versus the Atlas Lions, which gave a less-than-fitting farewell to his glorious international career, for who he played 143 contests and scored a couple of goals. Meanwhile, his former Barca teammate and current club head coach, Xavi, hailed his splendid profession.

    Image credit: Getty

    On Barcelona's official website, Xavi said, "In the end, it's a personal decision you make when you feel the time is right. I wish him the best. Now, he will be able to rest more and focus on Barca. He is a player who has made history. He is one of the best midfielders that football has produced worldwide and, for sure, the best defensive midfielder in the history of Spain."

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Getty

    Later, Busquests' former Barca teammate Jordi Alba tweeted, "You have always been a great leader for all of us who are part of the team, both in good times and in bad. After so many training sessions and games together in the national team, today you say goodbye, and you will be sorely missed, friend. Thank you for what you have contributed to us and for everything you have given."

