'No, it's not true' - Cristiano Ronaldo on if he has signed for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is on the hunt for a new club. While Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr has offered him a lucrative deal, he has denied having signed for the club already and is focused on the 2022 Qatar World Cup with Portugal.

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo quit English giants Manchester United last month, as his contract was terminated after a mutual agreement. After his contentious interview with football journalist Pier Morgan on TalkTV, things turned sour between the two parties, as he accused the club of betraying him. Now that he is in the hunt for a new club, while there is no interest from top European clubs, he has attracted interest from Asia, as Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr has offered him a luxurious contract. However, he is yet to sign for the club, as he is currently focused on his national side for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, where it has reached the quarterfinals.

As per reports, Ronaldo has been offered over £100 million annually. However, he denied having signed for the club yet, and it is a decision he would make solely after getting done and dusted with his WC duties. "No, it's not true," he informed the media after finishing the pre-quarters against Switzerland as a substitute on Tuesday, which his side won 6-1 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, reports FotMob. ALSO READ: QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 - HERE'S HOW PUNDITS AND PORTUGAL PLAYERS REACTED TO RONALDO'S AXE AGAINST SWITZERLAND

