Man City star Gundogan's message to Liverpool after Premier League glory reeks class

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan came off the bench to score twice, with Rodri also on target as Pep Guardiola's men held off Liverpool's title charge to win the league with 93 points.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Manchester City clinched their fourth Premier League title in five years on Sunday after making one of the most dramatic comebacks from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in the last 15 minutes. Ilkay Gundogan came off the bench to score twice, with Rodri also on target as Pep Guardiola's men held off Liverpool's title charge to win the league with just one point.

Image Credit: Getty Images

City's title triumph denies Liverpool an unprecedented quadruple. Liverpool has already won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup and faces Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris on Saturday. Also read: 'See you in Paris': Liverpool fans eye Champions League glory after heartbreak in EPL

Image Credit: Getty Images

After retaining the crown, City star of the night Gundogan lauded Liverpool, who beat Wolves on the final day to end on 92 points, for their incredible show this season.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"I know it's tough to say, but if Liverpool wouldn't be there and play the way they play, very successful, this league wouldn't be that attractive," Gundogan told Sky Sports.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"Even though they finish just one point behind us they play an incredible season. They push us to the limit, it's a sad day for them but we need to appreciate what they've done and especially my former coach. We look forward to competing with them next season," the German midfielder concluded.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Pep Guardiola's side lost their season's opening game at Tottenham Hotspur but recovered to open up a 14-point lead over Liverpool in February. Klopp's men, who had played two games fewer at that point, battled back to take the race into the campaign's final week. However, City has retained the trophy it won last year.

Image Credit: Getty Images