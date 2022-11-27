Liverpool holds talks with Middle East consortiums ahead of potential sale

Liverpool is on the verge of being potentially sold to a new owner. Meanwhile, reports suggest that the club's owner, Fenway Sports Group, has held talks with some Middle East-based consortiums.

Image credit: Getty

English giants Liverpool is one of the two top-tier English football clubs on sale alongside fierce rival Manchester United. Having owned The Reds since 2010, the club has witnessed significant success lately, including the English Premier League (EPL), UEFA Champions League (UCL) and FIFA Club World Cup title triumphs. Having owned the club for around £300 million back then, the club is now valued at £3 billion. While quite a few suitable investors are willing to bid for the club, the club and its owners have reportedly held talks with a couple of Middle East-based consortiums, mainly from Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Image credit: Getty

According to the Mail on Sunday, the consortiums' leaders have contacted FSG director Mike Gordon, expressing their interest in officially registering their bids. While the consortiums are supposedly private firms, they have close ties with Qatar and Saudi Arabia's ruling families. The sale of Liverpool and United to the Middle Eastern consortiums would allow them the spending power like Manchester City (Abu Dhabi United Group) and Newcastle United (Public Investment Fund). FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: Getty