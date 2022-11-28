Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lionel Messi edges closer to MLS, close to signing for Inter Miami - Reports

    First Published Nov 28, 2022, 1:49 PM IST

    Lionel Messi is into his second season with PSG, where he has had a decent stint. However, as his contract expires next season, he might seek a new challenge by entering the MLS, with Inter Miami close to signing him.

    Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is currently engaged in a tough job to lead his side to glory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Also, he is having a decent time playing for French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), having signed for the club last season. While his two-year contract with the Parisians ends the end of the ongoing season next year, he has been tipped to return to Spain with his former club Barcelona. Although PSG remains adamant and confident of retaining him, new reports suggest that he is set to snub both PSGF and Barca in favour of a move to the United States of America's (USA's) Major League Soccer (MLS) and is close to signing for Inter Miami.

    According to The Times, Messi is close to an agreement with David Beckham-owned Miami. At the same time, the club is also confident of securing Messi's services following the conclusion of the WC. He is being tipped to become the highest-earning player in MLS's history, while the club is also eyeing further additions to its squad.

    Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas are the options for Miami, with both having played alongside Messi at Barcelona. While the former recently played for Uruguayan side Nacional, Fabregas is in Italy with second-tier team Como. Messi's move to MLS could happen in its mid-season, which begins in February, while his signing would be a massive boost for North American football ahead of the 2026 WC in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

