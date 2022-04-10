Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is this PSG's future? Chemistry between Mbappe, Neymar and Messi steals limelight in Clermont demolition

    First Published Apr 10, 2022, 2:03 PM IST

    Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both scored hat tricks as runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain moved closer to a record-tying 10th French league title by thrashing Clermont 6-1.

    Image Credit: Getty Images (L); Instagram (R)

    Kylian Mbappe's future is one of the most discussed topics among football enthusiasts. With the sensational striker's contract with Paris Saint-Germain expiring this summer, speculation about his move to Real Madrid continues to grow. However, for a couple of weeks now, there have been talks that the Frenchman could extend his stay at Le Parc des Princes. And Saturday's 6-1 rout against Clermont Foot gave PSG fans more reasons to believe their favourite star could snub his childhood dream club.

    Also read: Ligue 1: Should Mbappe stay at PSG or move to Real Madrid? Pochettino gives honest view

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Mbappe and Neymar scored hat-tricks as runaway leader PSG moved closer to a record-tying 10th French league title by thrashing Clermont. After this weekend, PSG extended its lead to 15 points with seven rounds remaining. However, more than the sensational display of skill by the duo and Lionel Messi, the chemistry among the famous trio grabbed the limelight.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Eight months after becoming teammates, Messi, Neymar and Mbappe scored in the same game for the first time against Lorient last week, sparking massive excitement among fans. Saturday's clash also saw stellar chemistry among the trio as they appeared to be more effective on the field, with a greater understanding between the players.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Speaking to PSGTV after the game, Neymar was thrilled with PSG's performance. "I am very pleased to have scored my first hat-trick of the season. And even happier with the win and our attitude. It's important that the chemistry between us gets stronger in every match."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Unfortunately, everyone is pretty much at 100% at the end of the season. It's a shame, but I am very happy with everything that we are showing on the pitch. It's a lot easier to play with players who are very intelligent. Leo and Kylian are extraordinary. They are two geniuses," added the Brazilian.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Following this win, both Neymar and Mbappe shared a photograph of the trio on their respective Instagram handles. Several PSG supporters lauded their favourite stars and hoped the club could keep hold of Real Madrid's target Mbappe.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    With just seven games left in Ligue 1 until the end of the season, fans will be hoping for more such performances by Mbappe, Neymar, and Messi. The superstar trio may have taken time to finally make their teamwork count. But they have provided a glimpse of what PSG's future could be like if the 23-year-old striker chooses to stay.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer and Andre Russell's 'million-dollar' dance-off leaves KKR fans awestruck snt

    IPL 2022: Shreyas Iyer and Andre Russell's 'million-dollar' dance-off leaves KKR fans awestruck

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 RR vs LSG rajasthan-lucknow Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, RR vs LSG, Match Prediction: Who between Rajasthan and Lucknow will have the upper hand?

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 KKR vs DC kolkata-delhi Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, KKR vs DC, Match Prediction: Will unstoppable Kolkata trounce a confused Delhi?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RCB: Anuj Rawat hands Mumbai Indians 4th successive defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore; social media reacts-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs RCB: Anuj Rawat hands Mumbai 4th successive defeat; social media has mixed reaction

    Indian Premier LEague, IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH: Fiery Abhishek Sharma hands Chennai fourth consecutive defeat against Hyderabad, social media erupts-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH: Fiery Abhishek Sharma hands Chennai fourth consecutive defeat, social media erupts

    Recent Stories

    Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz's wedding photo rights held by Vogue drb

    Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz's wedding photo rights held by Vogue

    Twitter s largest stakeholder Elon Musk stuns with HQ to homeless shelter suggestion gcw

    Twitter's largest stakeholder Elon Musk stuns with 'HQ to homeless shelter' suggestion

    Congress cant put its house in order lying about offer Mayawati hits back at Rahul Gandhi gcw

    'Congress can't put its house in order, lying about offer': Mayawati hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Disha Patani crimson bralette pics will spice up your summery weekend drb

    Disha Patani’s crimson bralette pics will spice up your summery weekend

    football manchester united Ronaldo apologises for phone smashing incident; invites Everton fan to Old Trafford snt

    Ronaldo apologises for phone smashing incident; invites Everton fan to Old Trafford

    Recent Videos

    Ram Navami 2022 Devotees take holy dip worship in Ayodhya temples gcw

    Ram Navami 2022: Devotees take holy dip, worship in Ayodhya temples

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon
    Sadhguru takes his Save Soil mission to Geneva on a bike-dnm

    Sadhguru takes his ‘Save Soil’ mission to Geneva on a bike

    Video Icon
    America three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine-dnm

    America’s three-pronged response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    Video Icon