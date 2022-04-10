Is this PSG's future? Chemistry between Mbappe, Neymar and Messi steals limelight in Clermont demolition

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both scored hat tricks as runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain moved closer to a record-tying 10th French league title by thrashing Clermont 6-1.

Kylian Mbappe's future is one of the most discussed topics among football enthusiasts. With the sensational striker's contract with Paris Saint-Germain expiring this summer, speculation about his move to Real Madrid continues to grow. However, for a couple of weeks now, there have been talks that the Frenchman could extend his stay at Le Parc des Princes. And Saturday's 6-1 rout against Clermont Foot gave PSG fans more reasons to believe their favourite star could snub his childhood dream club. Also read: Ligue 1: Should Mbappe stay at PSG or move to Real Madrid? Pochettino gives honest view

Mbappe and Neymar scored hat-tricks as runaway leader PSG moved closer to a record-tying 10th French league title by thrashing Clermont. After this weekend, PSG extended its lead to 15 points with seven rounds remaining. However, more than the sensational display of skill by the duo and Lionel Messi, the chemistry among the famous trio grabbed the limelight.

Eight months after becoming teammates, Messi, Neymar and Mbappe scored in the same game for the first time against Lorient last week, sparking massive excitement among fans. Saturday's clash also saw stellar chemistry among the trio as they appeared to be more effective on the field, with a greater understanding between the players.

Speaking to PSGTV after the game, Neymar was thrilled with PSG's performance. "I am very pleased to have scored my first hat-trick of the season. And even happier with the win and our attitude. It's important that the chemistry between us gets stronger in every match."

"Unfortunately, everyone is pretty much at 100% at the end of the season. It's a shame, but I am very happy with everything that we are showing on the pitch. It's a lot easier to play with players who are very intelligent. Leo and Kylian are extraordinary. They are two geniuses," added the Brazilian.

Following this win, both Neymar and Mbappe shared a photograph of the trio on their respective Instagram handles. Several PSG supporters lauded their favourite stars and hoped the club could keep hold of Real Madrid's target Mbappe.

