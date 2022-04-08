Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ligue 1: Should Mbappe stay at PSG or move to Real Madrid? Pochettino gives honest view

    First Published Apr 8, 2022, 6:57 PM IST

    Sensational striker Kylian Mbappe has been tipped to join the Los Blancos on a free transfer when his current deal at Parc des Princes expires in summer.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In what may add more twist to the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga, Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has expressed his views on whether the Frenchman should stay at Parc des Princes or move to Real Madrid when his contract ends this summer.

    Also read: Kylian Mbappe could snub childhood dream club Real Madrid and stay at PSG?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ahead of PSG's away clash against Clermont Foot, Pochettino expressed his belief that it is in the 23-year-old sensational striker's interest that he stays with the Ligue 1 leaders while confirming that Mbappe has resumed extension talks with the club.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Although Real Madrid is reportedly confident of signing Mbappe, the 2018 World Cup winner earlier insisted that he is yet to commit to any club yet. Following PSG's 5-1 win over Lorient last week, the striker said, "I haven't made any decision yet. I'm still thinking because there are new factors. I don't want to get it wrong. I want to make the right choice. Is staying at PSG possible? Yes, of course."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Quizzed on Mbappe's comments ahead of PSG's tie against Clermont Foot, Pochettino replied, "When Kylian is in front of you, you can ask him the question. As a coach, we want the best for Kylian and the club. And the best for the club is that Kylian stays. It is also the best for Kylian. There is a negotiation."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Mbappe scored both goals in PSG's 3-2 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16, but it was not enough as the team conceded three goals in the space of 16 minutes at the Santiago Bernabeu to suffer another embarrassing exit.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Mbappe could captain PSG against Clermont

    The Argentine also went on to reveal that Mbappe is in contention to wear the captain's armband in the game against Clermont, with Marquinhos unavailable due to injury. "Kylian is under consideration, just like other players," the PSG manager added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The 23-year-old is second in the Ligue 1 scoring chart with 17 goals this season, one behind Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder, but has also made the highest number of assists (13). PSG lead the Ligue 1 standings with 68 points from 30 games, with Clermont sitting in 17th place, 40 points behind.

