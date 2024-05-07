Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Elderly woman ties rakhi to PM Modi as he greets people after casting vote (WATCH)

    The Prime Minister joined hands and sought blessings from her. PM Modi reached Gujarat late Monday night to cast his vote this morning. He was accompanied by Shah at the polling booth.
     

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3 Elderly woman ties rakhi to PM Modi as he greets people after casting vote (WATCH) gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 7, 2024, 9:43 AM IST

    An elderly woman tied a rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he greeted the crowd at a polling booth in Ahmedabad during the current Lok Sabha elections. The Prime Minister joined hands and sought blessings from her.  The images appeared as PM Modi was coming towards people waving at him on both sides of the road after exercising his franchise.  Union Home Minister Amit Shah is the candidate from the seat.

    PM Modi arrived in Gujarat late Monday night and cast his vote this morning. He was escorted by Shah to the polling booth. He was wearing his usual Kurta Payjama with a saffron-colored half jacket. As he went out of the polling booth, he showed the indelible ink mark on his finger and talked to the media, encouraging people to vote in huge numbers.

    Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: PM Modi casts vote in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, shows his inked finger (WATCH)

    Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi urged citizens to vote in record numbers. On his X account, he wrote in many languages, encouraging people to exercise their franchise. "I urge everyone who is participating in today's phase to vote in record numbers. "Their active participation will undoubtedly make the elections more vibrant," the PM's message stated.

    The polling started for 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories in the third phase of the general election on Tuesday at 7:00 am. The states and union territories where the elections are being held in this phase are Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2), Goa (2), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (11), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (10) and West Bengal (4). The BJP has bagged the Surat seat unopposed.

    Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi urges people to ‘vote in record numbers’ in phase 3 polling

    Last Updated May 7, 2024, 10:05 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD predicts rainfall in next five days; Check details anr

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD predicts rainfall in next five days; Check details

    Sunita Williams' 3rd mission to space called off hours before liftoff due to technical glitch gcw

    Sunita Williams' 3rd mission to space called off hours before liftoff due to technical glitch

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: PM Modi casts vote in Gujarat's Ahmedabad shows his inked finger (WATCH) gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3: PM Modi casts vote in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, shows his inked finger (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 3 Karnataka votes 14 constituencies live updates vkp

    Karnataka gears up for phase 3 Lok Sabha elections 2024: Polling underway at 14 constituencies, 28,269 booths

    Lok sabha elections 2024 pm modi urges people to vote in record numbers in phase 3 polling gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi urges people to ‘vote in record numbers’ in phase 3 polling

    Recent Stories

    Gold price on May 7: How much 22 and 24 carat costs in your city? gcw

    Gold price on May 7: How much 22 and 24 carat costs in your city?

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024: Websites to check results online rkn

    Kerala SSLC Result 2024: Websites to check results online

    'Aavesham' OTT release: Fahadh Faasil's action comedy drama to stream on Amazon Prime on May 9 anr

    'Aavesham' OTT release: Fahadh Faasil's action comedy drama to stream on Amazon Prime

    Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt's 23-foot-long saree was crafted over 1965 man-hours RKK

    Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt's 23-foot-long saree was crafted over 1965 man-hours

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD predicts rainfall in next five days; Check details anr

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD predicts rainfall in next five days; Check details

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon