Vande Bharat Metro's first look out! Trials to begin from July 2024 (WATCH)

While the Vande Metro trains will ply on routes covering 100-250 kms, the Vande Bharat Sleeper trains will be deployed on routes covering over 1,000 km. According to officials, the Vande Metro trains would connect around 124 cities.

Indian Railways will begin trial runs of short-distance Vande Metro trains in July, followed by the sleeper version of Vande Bharat next month. The Vande Metro trains would run on routes ranging from 100 to 250 kilometers, while the Vande Bharat Sleeper trains will run on lengths that exceed 1,000 kilometers.

Featuring a default configuration of 12 coaches, the Vande Bharat Metro can be expanded to accommodate up to 16 coaches, catering to the evolving needs of commuters.

According to authorities, the Vande Metro trains would connect around 124 cities. Some of the identified routes are Lucknow-Kanpur, Agra-Mathura, Delhi-Rewari, Bhubaneswar-Balasore, and Tirupati-Chennai. These AC trains, which will run on existing railway tracks, will suit the demands of customers traveling between big metropolitan centers and outlying communities, as well as carrying more unreserved people.

Designed for high acceleration and equipped with spacious interiors and large automatic doors, the Vande Metro trains aim to cater to the needs of general category passengers, especially those commuting daily.

According to the official, the national transporter plans to operate 50 push-pull type Amrit Bharat trains in the current fiscal year to meet the demand for long-distance passengers at a low cost. The first such train ran between Delhi and Ayodhya. Each of these trains has one engine in the front and back.

With the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express in February 2019, India made strides in semi-high-speed rail travel. Continual improvements have seen subsequent iterations surpassing the initial maximum speed of 160 kmph.

Latest Videos