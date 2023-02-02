Is Raphinha headed to Manchester United in summer? Barcelona boss Xavi clarifies

Manchester United has reportedly identified Raphinha as one of its potential summer transfer targets. However, is the Brazilian indeed on his way to Old Trafford? Barcelona boss Xavi has clarified.

English giants Manchester United look set to continue its squad rebuilding in the following summer transfer window. While it has reportedly already shortlisted some pretty big names, in the list is also Brazilian winger Raphinha, who is currently playing for Spanish giants Barcelona. The Brazilian has been one of the top performers for Barca this season, having already punched five goals in 28 fixtures across competitions, besides being involved in several assists. While he moved to the Blaugrana only this season from Leeds United, it now looks like the Red Devils are preparing to pluck him up. Meanwhile, Barcelona head coach Xavi feels that Raphinha will likely stay at Camp Nou, as his contract runs until 2027, reports Goal.

Talking to the media on Wednesday after Barcelona’s 2-1 away win to Real Betis in the La Liga 2022-23, Xavi stated, “[Raphinha] has been good, not only for his goal but also with his defensive work. He’s a criticised player, but he does a lot, and we greatly value him. We will always support Raphinha — he’s the future of Barcelona.” ALSO READ: REVEALED - WHAT MESSI THINKS ABOUT ARGENTINA TEAMMATE AND CHELSEA'S NEW SIGNING ENZO FERNANDEZ

