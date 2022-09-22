Is Luka Modric mulling international retirement after FIFA World Cup 2022?

Luka Modric is already a football legend for Croatia, as the midfielder has done wonders for the side. As he prepares to lead the side again in the Nations League and FIFA World Cup 2022, he has spoken about his possible international retirement.

Image credit: Getty

Luka Modric is one of the finest midfielders in the world. While he has been dominant with his gameplay and playmaking abilities with Spanish champion Real Madrid, he has also delivered similarly for his national side, helping the side finish as the runner-up during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Currently, he will be giving his high-profile services to his nation again during the ongoing UEFA Nations League (UNL), followed by the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in November. However, many have wondered if the 37-year-old would retire from the international circuit after the global event.

Speaking ahead of Croatia's UNL tie against Denmark on Thursday at the Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb, Modric addressed his retirement rumours and said, "I'm not thinking about that. I haven't made any decisions. I'm focused on the Nations League. We have an opportunity to qualify for the last four, then we have the World Cup, and then, we will see." ALSO READ: LIONEL MESSI LEAKED CONTRACT - BARCELONA CONTEMPLATING LEGAL ACTION

"I'll try to make the best decision. At that time, I'll talk with our head coach, with the people I trust. I'm not thinking about that now," added Modric, reports Fotmob. As for the match against Denmark, he will be desperate for a win, allowing his side to topple the Danish in the group table and go atop.

