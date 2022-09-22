Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Luka Modric mulling international retirement after FIFA World Cup 2022?

    First Published Sep 22, 2022, 3:28 PM IST

    Luka Modric is already a football legend for Croatia, as the midfielder has done wonders for the side. As he prepares to lead the side again in the Nations League and FIFA World Cup 2022, he has spoken about his possible international retirement.

    Image credit: Getty

    Luka Modric is one of the finest midfielders in the world. While he has been dominant with his gameplay and playmaking abilities with Spanish champion Real Madrid, he has also delivered similarly for his national side, helping the side finish as the runner-up during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Currently, he will be giving his high-profile services to his nation again during the ongoing UEFA Nations League (UNL), followed by the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in November. However, many have wondered if the 37-year-old would retire from the international circuit after the global event.

    Image credit: Getty

    Speaking ahead of Croatia's UNL tie against Denmark on Thursday at the Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb, Modric addressed his retirement rumours and said, "I'm not thinking about that. I haven't made any decisions. I'm focused on the Nations League. We have an opportunity to qualify for the last four, then we have the World Cup, and then, we will see."

    ALSO READ: LIONEL MESSI LEAKED CONTRACT - BARCELONA CONTEMPLATING LEGAL ACTION

    Image credit: Getty

    "I'll try to make the best decision. At that time, I'll talk with our head coach, with the people I trust. I'm not thinking about that now," added Modric, reports Fotmob. As for the match against Denmark, he will be desperate for a win, allowing his side to topple the Danish in the group table and go atop.

    Image credit: Getty

    "Denmark is an excellent team. I think the biggest strength is the unity of the group itself — many excellent players, like [Christian] Eriksen or [Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg from Tottenham. Their biggest strength is the group. The togetherness, the fighting spirit, and we need to perform the same way if we want to achieve a good result," Modric concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football UEFA European Super Cup revamp: Fans irked with four-team format that includes America's MLS champions snt

    UEFA Super Cup revamp: Fans irked with four-team format that includes America's MLS champions

    Anil Khanna takes dig at IOC International Olympic Committee after resigning as IOA Indian Olympic Association acting president-ayh

    Anil Khanna takes dig at IOC after resigning as IOA acting president

    football Ashutosh Mehta of ATK Mohun Bagan fails dope test; banned for 2 years-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Ashutosh Mehta of ATK Mohun Bagan fails dope test; banned for 2 years

    football Polish icon Robert Lewandowski pledge to wear Ukrainian armband at World Cup 2022 wins hearts snt

    Polish icon Lewandowski's pledge to wear Ukrainian armband at World Cup 2022 wins hearts

    football Is psg star Lionel Messi the goat greatest of all time Former Barcelona teammate Ronaldinho shares his view snt

    Is Lionel Messi the G.O.A.T? Former Barcelona teammate Ronaldinho shares his view

    Recent Stories

    Air India, Vistara, AirAsia ink MoU for sustainable aviation: All you need to know AJR

    Air India, Vistara, AirAsia ink MoU for sustainable aviation: All you need to know

    Is extramarital affairs a deal breaker? Here are 8 types of affairs that can be heartbreaking SUR

    Is extramarital affairs a deal breaker? Here are 8 types of affairs that can be heartbreaking

    You cannot defeat me: Maha Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray - adt

    You cannot defeat me: Maha Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

    Comedian actor Raju Srivastava cremated in Delhi drb

    Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava cremated in Delhi

    football la liga Lionel Messi leaked contract: Barcelona contemplating legal action-ayh

    Lionel Messi leaked contract: Barcelona contemplating legal action

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Solomon Mire and Hamilton Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings-ayh

    LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals rides Mire and Masakadza show to first victory against Bhilwara Kings

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: We all know what Jasprit Bumrah brings to the table - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali T20I: 'We all know what Bumrah brings to the table' - Pandya

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: Strike rate is something that every player works towards - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Strike rate is something that every player works towards' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Shocking Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level Under 17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Shocking! Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level U-17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon