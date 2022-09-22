Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lionel Messi leaked contract: Barcelona contemplating legal action

    First Published Sep 22, 2022, 2:50 PM IST

    Lionel Messi's contract with Barcelona from 2020 was recently leaked online, where he seemingly had 12 enormous demands. The Spanish club has not taken the leak lightly and is mulling legal action against the culprit.

    It was a shock when Argentine superstar Lionel Messi's contract with Barcelona in 2020 was leaked online a few days back. The agreement indicated that he had 12 great demands from the Spanish giants. The leak was done by Spanish outlet El Mundo, which indicated that among Messi's demands in the contract were private boxes at Camp Nou for his and Luis Suarez's families, elimination of a release clause and a renewal bonus of €10 million. Meanwhile, it all ended the following season between the two parties, as the Argentine left on a free transfer after he did not suit the club's new financial structure, while he joined French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

    Barcelona has taken offence against Messi's leaked contract and has weighed legal action against the publication. "Concerning the information published in El Mundo under the title 'Barca Leaks, the club's secret files', Barcelona express indignation at the intentional leaking of information that is part of a legal process," it said in a statement.

    ALSO READ: Leaked - Lionel Messi's eye-watering demands to stay at cash-strapped Barcelona in 2020 will stun you

    "The club regrets that the media in question boasts of having 'access to a huge number of documents and emails that are part of the Barcagate investigation" when this information is yet to be shared. In any case, the article in question makes public documents that have nothing to do with the ongoing case, and their use is an insult to the reputation and confidentiality of the club," added Barcelona.

    "For that reason, and intending to protect Barcelona's rights, the club's legal department is studying the legal measures that need to be taken," Barcelona's statement concluded. While El Mundo has yet to come up with its statement on the same, it does prove that Messi was more than just a footballer at the club, and his demands were adhered to by the club to keep him happy and stay put at Camp Nou forever.

