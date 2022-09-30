Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FIFA-AFC delegation meets ISL promoters and Indian head coach Igor Stimac

    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 9:39 AM IST

    The FIFA and AFC representatives continued their visit to India, as on Thursday, they met up with the ISL promoters, and also had a meeting with the national head coach Igor Stimac.

    The delegation of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA)-Asian Football Council (AFC), currently in India on a three-day stay, met the delegates of Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) on Thursday. They are the marketing partners of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and India's biggest football tournament, the Indian Super League (ISL). Having gone through all the aspects and problems of the nation's club football, the panel met with the national men's team head coach Igor Stimac and extensively discussed with the Croatian. The commission comprised Nodar Akhalkatsi (Director, Strategic Projects & MA Governance, FIFA), Sarah Solemale (Senior MA Governance Service Manager, FIFA), Allessandro Gramagila (Strategic Development Manager, FIFA) and Sonam Jigmi (Senior Manager, South Asia, MA Division, AFC).

    Shaji Prabhakaran (the new AIFF General Secretary) declared: "Once the roadmap is ready, it will reflect on our work. We want something on the pitch which includes realistic goals and achievable objectives."

    ALSO READ: FIFA-AFC representatives meets SAI, AIFF, state associations

    "We are collaborating with institutions and individuals who can help us for the overall growth. Success will be defined when we work together. I believe in thinking out of the box. If there is a will, there is always a was," concluded Prabhakaran.

    (With inputs from PTI)

