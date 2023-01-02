Fans greet Pele's hearse with fireworks ahead of 24-hour public wake

Pele left the world last week, leaving behind a void in the football world which is unlikely to be ever filled. As Brazil prepares for the 24-hour public wake of his body, fans greeted his hearse with fireworks.

Legendary former Brazilian football great Pele passed away last week after a year-long battle with cancer. His legacy in the sport is unparalleled, having scored over 1,000 career goals, besides winning three FIFA World Cup titles with his nation, the most by any footballer to date. Despite having retired from the sport decades ago, the football world has his legendary moments and memories of his career afresh in its mind, as he will be hard to ever replace by anyone. While the Brazil national team and Santos are already planning on retiring his legendary number ten jersey, the nation is also preparing for his body's last 24-hour public wake.

Meanwhile, Pele's hearse, carrying his body, was greeted by the fans in Sao Paulo with fireworks and flags on Monday. He was in palliative care last month after his body stopped responding to chemotherapy for his cancer treatment. He breathed his last at the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in the city, where fans flocked in numbers to pay their final tributes, reports FotMob. ALSO READ: Yearend 2022: Pele's demise to Messi's World Cup glory to India's FIFA ban - Summing up the football year

Pele's public wake will be conducted at the Vila Belmiro Stadium, the home ground of his club Santos. The gates would be open to the public from 10 AM local time, while his body would be placed at the centre of the pitch. The wake would continue until 10 AM on Tuesday.

