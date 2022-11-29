Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FA Cup 2022-23, Round 3 draw: Liverpool drawn against Wolverhampton; City faces Chelsea

    First Published Nov 29, 2022, 1:03 PM IST

    FA Cup 2022-23: The draw for the third round was made on Monday night. Defending champion Liverpool has been drawn against Wolverhampton Wanderers, whereas Manchester City will face Chelsea in the highlight clash.

    The 2022-23 FA Cup will begin to take shape from Round 3, scheduled during the opening week of the new year. The draw for Round 3 was made on Monday in London, as it has some compelling clashes. Defending champion Liverpool has been drawn against fellow English Premier League (EPL) side Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield, while the former's arch-rival Manchester United will be taking on Liverpool-based side Everton at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, in the highlight clash, Manchester City will host Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in the round, just days after the former visits the latter in the EPL on January 5.

    As for other top sides from the EPL, Arsenal has been drawn against Oxford United of League One in an away clash, while in-form Newcastle United will visit Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday of the third-tier league. Tottenham Hotspur will host Portsmouth from League One, while Brighton and Hove Albion will travel to take on Championship side Middlesbrough.

    Also, West Ham United will travel to take on Brentford, while Dagenham and Redbridge or Gillingham of the National League will entertain Leicester City. Check out the complete draw list below, as the matches are set to happen between January 6-9:

    Preston vs Huddersfield Town
    Middlesbrough vs Brighton and Hove Albion
    Chesterfield vs West Brom
    Manchester City vs Chelsea
    Charlton/Stockport County vs Walsall
    Boreham Wood vs Accrington Stanley
    Tottenham vs Portsmouth
    Derby County vs Barnsley
    Cardiff City vs Leeds United
    Brentford vs West Ham
    Bournemouth vs Burnley
    Coventry City vs Wrexham
    Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers
    Aston Villa vs Stevenage
    Luton Town vs Wigan Athletic
    Oxford vs Arsenal
    Fleetwood Town vs Queens Park Rangers
    Liverpool vs Wolves
    Grimsby Town vs Burton Albion
    Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest
    Dagenham and Redbridge/Gillingham vs Leicester
    Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City
    Bristol City vs Swansea City
    Hartlepool United vs Stoke City
    Hull City vs Fulham
    Crystal Palace vs Southampton
    Millwall vs Sheffield United
    Shrewsbury Town vs Sunderland
    Wednesday vs Newcastle
    United vs Everton
    Reading vs Watford
    Ipswich Town v Rotherham United

