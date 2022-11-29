FA Cup 2022-23, Round 3 draw: Liverpool drawn against Wolverhampton; City faces Chelsea

FA Cup 2022-23: The draw for the third round was made on Monday night. Defending champion Liverpool has been drawn against Wolverhampton Wanderers, whereas Manchester City will face Chelsea in the highlight clash.

The 2022-23 FA Cup will begin to take shape from Round 3, scheduled during the opening week of the new year. The draw for Round 3 was made on Monday in London, as it has some compelling clashes. Defending champion Liverpool has been drawn against fellow English Premier League (EPL) side Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield, while the former's arch-rival Manchester United will be taking on Liverpool-based side Everton at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, in the highlight clash, Manchester City will host Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in the round, just days after the former visits the latter in the EPL on January 5.

As for other top sides from the EPL, Arsenal has been drawn against Oxford United of League One in an away clash, while in-form Newcastle United will visit Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday of the third-tier league. Tottenham Hotspur will host Portsmouth from League One, while Brighton and Hove Albion will travel to take on Championship side Middlesbrough. FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

Also, West Ham United will travel to take on Brentford, while Dagenham and Redbridge or Gillingham of the National League will entertain Leicester City. Check out the complete draw list below, as the matches are set to happen between January 6-9:

