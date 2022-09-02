Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sexy in black and white: Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez dazzles at Venice Film Festival

    First Published Sep 2, 2022, 9:45 PM IST

    Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez led the glamour on the red carpet at the Tar premiere during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Thursday. 

    Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez led the glamour quotient at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Thursday. The 28-year-old model stunned in three outfits - first in a black top and skirt, second in a white-tiled dress and third in a backless thigh-high slit black dress.

    While her partner Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford had been sealed, Georgina Rodriguez jetted off to Venice for the famous film festival. In photographs shared on her Instagram, the model is seen wearing a stylish black top with a pink and purple patterned body-hugging skirt. She accessorised her look with a pink bag. Georgina uploaded pictures of herself in front of and on the opulent private plane and one of her relaxing on a boat as it travelled through Venice's well-known waterways.

    When Georgina Rodriguez finally arrived at the festival, she changed out of her travelling attire and into a lavish white-tiled outfit. The model waved to her fans while showing off a striking silver neckpiece.

    Georgina Rodriguez then donned a stunning black one-piece dress to complete her hat-trick of hit outfits. With her hair up and left leg exposed in the thigh-high slit style, the model sparkled on the red carpet for the Tar movie premiere.

    Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez elevated her height in a pair of back heels and accessorised her look with a gold choker necklace and a matching chunky bracelet.  

    Georgina Rodriguez's travel to Italy coincides with the transfer deadline, with Napoli of Italy having been connected to Ronaldo all summer. Last week, the beauty debuted a new tattoo of two winged cherubs, just months after the devastating loss of one of her twin babies.

