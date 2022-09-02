Sexy in black and white: Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez dazzles at Venice Film Festival

Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez led the glamour on the red carpet at the Tar premiere during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Thursday.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram (L); Getty Images (M,R)

Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez led the glamour quotient at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Thursday. The 28-year-old model stunned in three outfits - first in a black top and skirt, second in a white-tiled dress and third in a backless thigh-high slit black dress. Also read: Sexy and bold pictures: 10 times Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez looked mesmerising in black

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

While her partner Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford had been sealed, Georgina Rodriguez jetted off to Venice for the famous film festival. In photographs shared on her Instagram, the model is seen wearing a stylish black top with a pink and purple patterned body-hugging skirt. She accessorised her look with a pink bag. Georgina uploaded pictures of herself in front of and on the opulent private plane and one of her relaxing on a boat as it travelled through Venice's well-known waterways.

Image Credit: Getty Images

When Georgina Rodriguez finally arrived at the festival, she changed out of her travelling attire and into a lavish white-tiled outfit. The model waved to her fans while showing off a striking silver neckpiece. Also read: Georgina Rodriguez reveals favourite colour; 10 times Ronaldo's partner stunned in white

Image Credit: Getty Images

Georgina Rodriguez then donned a stunning black one-piece dress to complete her hat-trick of hit outfits. With her hair up and left leg exposed in the thigh-high slit style, the model sparkled on the red carpet for the Tar movie premiere.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez elevated her height in a pair of back heels and accessorised her look with a gold choker necklace and a matching chunky bracelet. Also read: Sexy pictures: 14 times Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez sizzled in bikini

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram