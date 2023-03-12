EPL 2022-23: 'Bournemouth deserve the three points' - Jurgen Klopp baffled by Mohamed Salah's missed penalty

EPL 2022-23: Liverpool's honeymoon of plundering seven against Manchester United was brought to a shocking end by Bournemouth, as the former suffered a 0-1 defeat. Meanwhile, The Reds' boss Jurgen Klopp feels his side deserved the failure.

English giants Liverpool was still celebrating its dominant humiliation of arch-rival Manchester United, having smashed it 7-0 at Anfield during the English Premier League (EPL) last Sunday. However, the relegation-threatened Bournemouth brought its honeymoon to a sharp end. It inflicted a shocking 0-1 defeat on the visiting Reds, handing Jurgen Klopp and cop a reality check in its quest for a top-four finish. Philip Billing's 28th-minute strike following a fine assist from Dango Ouattara was enough to drown Liverpool, as the side could slump to sixth place on Sunday if Newcastle United bests Wolverhampton Wanderers at home. Meanwhile, The Reds' German head coach was critical of Mohamed Salah missing the penalty and felt the hosts deserved to win the tie. ALSO READ: Manchester United takeover - Glazers push sale deadline to June amid adamancy on GBP 5 billion deal value

"The last penalty we got in the league was long ago, and it's completely hypothetical, but if we score there, the game could turn. It doesn't improve performance but could change the result at least. He [Salah] scores goals, he scores a lot of goals, but he missed the penalty, that's life," Klopp told BT Sport.

