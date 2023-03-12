Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23: 'Bournemouth deserve the three points' - Jurgen Klopp baffled by Mohamed Salah's missed penalty

    First Published Mar 12, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

    EPL 2022-23: Liverpool's honeymoon of plundering seven against Manchester United was brought to a shocking end by Bournemouth, as the former suffered a 0-1 defeat. Meanwhile, The Reds' boss Jurgen Klopp feels his side deserved the failure.

    Image credit: Getty

    English giants Liverpool was still celebrating its dominant humiliation of arch-rival Manchester United, having smashed it 7-0 at Anfield during the English Premier League (EPL) last Sunday. However, the relegation-threatened Bournemouth brought its honeymoon to a sharp end. It inflicted a shocking 0-1 defeat on the visiting Reds, handing Jurgen Klopp and cop a reality check in its quest for a top-four finish.

    Philip Billing's 28th-minute strike following a fine assist from Dango Ouattara was enough to drown Liverpool, as the side could slump to sixth place on Sunday if Newcastle United bests Wolverhampton Wanderers at home. Meanwhile, The Reds' German head coach was critical of Mohamed Salah missing the penalty and felt the hosts deserved to win the tie.

    ALSO READ: Manchester United takeover - Glazers push sale deadline to June amid adamancy on GBP 5 billion deal value

    Image credit: Getty

    "The last penalty we got in the league was long ago, and it's completely hypothetical, but if we score there, the game could turn. It doesn't improve performance but could change the result at least. He [Salah] scores goals, he scores a lot of goals, but he missed the penalty, that's life," Klopp told BT Sport.

    Image credit: Getty

    "It was clear from the first second that we come here, Bournemouth are fighting to stay in the league, wonderful club, wonderful city, they want to stay in, and they do well. Results were not going in the right direction in the last few months, but the performances look different, and so they deserve the three points today, that's it," concluded Klopp.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Committee will finalise and give report to IOA later about sexual abuse claims against WFI chief - PT Usha

    'Committee will finalise and give report to IOA later about sexual abuse claims against WFI chief' - PT Usha

    IND vs AUS, India vs Australia, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Ahmedabad/4th Test: Needed to keep it a bit free-flowing - Shubman Gill on his recent good run-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: 'Needed to keep it a bit free-flowing' - Shubman Gill on his recent good run

    WPL 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals: Still to get over it - Meg Lanning awestruck by Shafali Verma power-hitting as DC hammers GG by 10 wickets-ayh

    WPL 2023: 'Still to get over it' - Lanning awestruck by Shafali's power-hitting as DC hammers GG by 10 wickets

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Ahmedabad/4th Test: Shubman Gill ton, Virat Kohli half-century keeps India going on Day 3 vs Australia, twitter reacts-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: Gill's ton, Kohli's half-century keeps India going on Day 3; trails by 191

    Well deserved - Fans hail Rey Mysterio after being announced as an inductee into WWE Hall of Fame 2023-ayh

    'Well deserved' - Fans hail Rey Mysterio after being announced as an inductee into WWE Hall of Fame 2023

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru Police place over 4,000 cameras around 1,600 junctions in the city to curb crimes AJR

    4,100 cameras at 1,650 junctions in Bengaluru - will beefed up surveillance curb crimes?

    Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 exams commence on March 13; know guidelines, other details - adt

    Tamil Nadu Board Class 12 exams commence on March 13; know guidelines, other details

    Oscars 2023: Nominees to get $126,000 worth gift bag; the content inside it will SHOCK you RBA

    Oscars 2023: Nominees to get $126,000 worth gift bag; the content inside it will SHOCK you

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Ahmedabad/4th Test: Shreyas Iyer complains of back pain again, taken for scans-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 4th Test: Shreyas Iyer complains of back pain again, taken for scans

    Hyderabad BRS welcomes Amit Shah with a washing powder Nirma twist check details AJR

    Hyderabad: BRS welcomes Amit Shah with a 'washing powder Nirma' twist; check details

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon