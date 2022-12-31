EPL 2022-23: Virgil van Dijk unhappy despite Liverpool's 2-1 win over Leicester City; here's why

EPL 2022-23: Liverpool came up with an unstable performance to edge past Leicester City at Anfield 2-1 on Friday night. However, Virgil van Dijk was only partially happy with the triumph. Here's why.

English giants Liverpool came up with an irregular performance but held its ground to see itself past 13th-placed Leicester City 2-1 at Anfield on Friday night in the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL). While Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall put the visitors ahead in the fourth minute, thanks to Patson Daka's assist, the hosts equalised 34 minutes later via Wout Faes's own goal before similarly taking the winning lead in the 45th. Consequently, The Reds are not delighted with their win, while their Dutch defender clarified that there are a lot of things they need to work on before their tricky trip to Brentford on Monday.

Talking to Sky Sports after the scrappy conquest, van Djik noted, "We were inferior today, but it's just good to get the three points. Very important to win these types of games. That's the positive. Now, we must recover, improve and prepare for Brentford. We tried to get in the game, but it wasn't good enough, and we all know that." ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al Nassr to become highly-paid player ever; social media in splits

"There are plenty of things we have to improve. At times we were maybe too quick, and then, we lose the ball, and it's a bit too open, and they can play, but we have to take the three points and on to the next one," added van Djik, as Liverpool stays in the sixth place, a point behind fifth-placed fierce rival Manchester United.

On the other hand, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp praised defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and commented, "Really good, and not the first time. It was terrific, conducive and imperative in these moments. Very, very helpful. Everybody knows how good Harvey Barnes is in these moments, and Trent did exceptionally well." ALSO READ: YEAREND 2022: PELE'S DEMISE TO MESSI'S WORLD CUP GLORY TO INDIA'S FIFA BAN - SUMMING UP THE FOOTBALL YEAR

