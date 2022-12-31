Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23: Virgil van Dijk unhappy despite Liverpool's 2-1 win over Leicester City; here's why

    First Published Dec 31, 2022, 11:04 AM IST

    EPL 2022-23: Liverpool came up with an unstable performance to edge past Leicester City at Anfield 2-1 on Friday night. However, Virgil van Dijk was only partially happy with the triumph. Here's why.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    English giants Liverpool came up with an irregular performance but held its ground to see itself past 13th-placed Leicester City 2-1 at Anfield on Friday night in the 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL). While Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall put the visitors ahead in the fourth minute, thanks to Patson Daka's assist, the hosts equalised 34 minutes later via Wout Faes's own goal before similarly taking the winning lead in the 45th. Consequently, The Reds are not delighted with their win, while their Dutch defender clarified that there are a lot of things they need to work on before their tricky trip to Brentford on Monday.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Talking to Sky Sports after the scrappy conquest, van Djik noted, "We were inferior today, but it's just good to get the three points. Very important to win these types of games. That's the positive. Now, we must recover, improve and prepare for Brentford. We tried to get in the game, but it wasn't good enough, and we all know that."

    ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al Nassr to become highly-paid player ever; social media in splits

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "There are plenty of things we have to improve. At times we were maybe too quick, and then, we lose the ball, and it's a bit too open, and they can play, but we have to take the three points and on to the next one," added van Djik, as Liverpool stays in the sixth place, a point behind fifth-placed fierce rival Manchester United.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    On the other hand, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp praised defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and commented, "Really good, and not the first time. It was terrific, conducive and imperative in these moments. Very, very helpful. Everybody knows how good Harvey Barnes is in these moments, and Trent did exceptionally well."

    ALSO READ: YEAREND 2022: PELE'S DEMISE TO MESSI'S WORLD CUP GLORY TO INDIA'S FIFA BAN - SUMMING UP THE FOOTBALL YEAR

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "We had a few good performances, but most were not on their game. Let me say it like this, that's why this can happen. Now, we have just two days [before taking on Brentford on Monday], and we don't know exactly who can go again and stuff like this," added Klopp, reports FotMob.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    BCCI to conduct review of India ICC T20 World Cup 2022 performance in new year-ayh

    BCCI to conduct review of India's ICC T20 World Cup 2022 performance in new year

    football Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al Nassr to become highly-paid player ever; social media in splits-ayh

    Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al Nassr to become highly-paid player ever; social media in splits

    Yearend 2022: Pele demise to Lionel Messi Qatar World Cup 2022 glory to India FIFA ban - Summing up the football year-ayh

    Yearend 2022: Pele's demise to Messi's World Cup glory to India's FIFA ban - Summing up the football year

    football English Premier League EPL 2022-23, Gameweek 18 preview, predictions: Liverpool, Leicester, City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham-ayh

    EPL 2022-23, Gameweek 18 preview and predictions: Liverpool faces Leicester test; elites continue top-4 battle

    football Remembering King Pele enjoying beautiful game with school children in Delhi-ayh

    Remembering King Pele enjoying 'beautiful game' with school children in Delhi

    Recent Stories

    Lakshadweep bars entry into 17 islands citing national security

    Lakshadweep seals off 17 islands citing national security threat

    Tunisha Sharma death case: Did actress, Sheezan Khan have huge fight before her death? RBA

    Tunisha Sharma death case: Did actress, Sheezan Khan have huge fight before her death?

    BCCI to conduct review of India ICC T20 World Cup 2022 performance in new year-ayh

    BCCI to conduct review of India's ICC T20 World Cup 2022 performance in new year

    football Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al Nassr to become highly-paid player ever; social media in splits-ayh

    Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al Nassr to become highly-paid player ever; social media in splits

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding update: February SHAADI in Rajasthan or Chandigarh? Know details RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding update: February SHAADI in Rajasthan or Chandigarh? Know details

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash-ayh

    WATCH: Rishabh Pant makes narrow escape in deadly car crash

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cricketer Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Caught on CCTV: Rishabh Pant's Mercedes car crash

    Video Icon
    India tests extended range BrahMos from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    India successfully tests extended range BrahMos missile from SU-30MKI fighter over Bay of Bengal

    Video Icon
    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Mukesh Ambani shares his biggest inspiration and mantra for winner's mindset

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok to Kolkata flight

    Viral Video: Indians fight onboard Bangkok-Kolkata flight

    Video Icon