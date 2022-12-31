Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al Nassr to become highly-paid player ever; social media in splits

Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr after parting ways with Manchester United last month. It would be his maiden stint outside Europe, while social media is in splits about his move.

Portuguese sensation has ventured into a new version of football, moving away from his general European football and migrating to Asian football, signing for Saudi Arabian giant Al Nassr. He will now play in the Saudi Pro League after he terminated his contract with English giants Manchester United last month following an explosive interview with football journalist Piers Morgan. He accused the latter of betraying him and that he had lost respect for head coach Erik ten Hag. He signed for the Saudi giant until 2025 for a reported pay of €200 million, making him the most highly-paid player in the world.

After an unimpressive outing in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Portugal was ousted in the quarterfinal, with Ronaldo managing just a goal. Thus, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will have his first football stint outside Europe. The Knights of Najd have won the SPL nine times, including six King’s Cup crowns, three now-defunct Saudi Crown Prince’s Cups, and two Saudi Super Cups.

Besides winning the Asian Cup Winners’ Cup and Asian Super Cup on one occasion, it also won the now-discontinued GCC Champions League twice. Al Nassr is ranked second in the SPL table, having reached the pre-quarters of the King’s Cup and the semis of the Super Cup. A top rank in the SPL would allow the club to feature in the AFC Champions League group stage next season.

After confirming the signing, the Knights of Najd said in a tweet, “History in the making. It is a signing that will inspire our club to achieve even greater success and our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls, to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC.”

In the meantime, Ronaldo stated after joining Al Nassr, “I’m thrilled for a new experience in a different league and a different country. The vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring. I’m very excited to join my teammates and help the team achieve more success”. Meanwhile, social media was in splits with this move of his.