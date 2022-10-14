Ronaldo sends positive message to Man United fans after Europa League win; is CR700 in a better head space?

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored his 700th club career goal last weekend, appears to be in better head space, and the Manchester United star has sent a positive message to fans following the team's Europa League win against Omonia on Thursday.

Image Credit: Getty Images

It has been a bumpy season for legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo. After becoming the highest goalscorer last year for Manchester United with 24 goals across competitions in his comeback season, the ongoing campaign has been unusual for the Portuguese icon. Although the 37-year-old scored his 700th club career goal at Everton last weekend, there's still a cloud of uncertainty if Erik ten Hag will start with him in Premier League games. Regardless, the milestone achieved on Sunday and Red Devils' Europa League 1-0 win against Omonia last night has undoubtedly put Ronaldo in better head space. Also read: UEL 2022-23: 'United is saving the goals for next week' - Ten Hag after 1-0 win over Omonia

Image Credit: Getty Images

A massive transfer saga marred Ronaldo's start to the season, with the Portugal talisman expressing his desire to leave Old Trafford for a shot at Champions League glory. However, the legendary striker failed to secure the proper suitor and missed the club's pre-season training leaving Erik ten Hag livid. As a result, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner became more of a bench warmer than an attack option for the Dutchman. The frustration on the veteran footballer's face during the Red Devils' 6-3 nightmare against Manchester City spoke volumes.

Image Credit: Getty Images

However, the wind appears to have changed its direction after Ronaldo fired Manchester United to a 2-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday with a crucial goal. The exceptional pass from former Real Madrid teammate Casemiro and the clean finish displayed by the Portuguese superstar to clinch his 700th club career goal appears to have made a world of difference for the iconic striker.

Image Credit: Getty Images

On Thursday, during Manchester United's Europa League 1-0 win against Omonia at Old Trafford, Ronaldo missed a chance to take his club career goal tally to 701. The CR7 of a couple of weeks ago would have displayed utter dismay and frustration over the miss. However, last night, the Portugal talisman smiled after Omonia goalkeeper Francis Uzoho made a brilliant save. In fact the 37-year-old striker even exchanged friendly words with the Nigerian goalkeeper - a sight that CR7 fans have missed this season. Also read: Ronaldo impressed with Uzoho's heroics; fans ask Man United to sign the Omonia goalkeeper

Image Credit: Getty Images

It's glad to see the smile back on Ronaldo's face, and the Portuguese striker is enjoying all the action. Before the clash, a relaxed and relieved Ronaldo trained with the squad at Aon Complex with a smile on his face and after the win, the 37-year-old striker shared words of hope and positivity with the club's fans.

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

"We believe until the end 💪🏽 🔴⚪️⚫️ #mufc," wrote Ronaldo in an Instagram post that has drawn a massive reaction from United fans. Scott McTominay's goal in the 93rd minute of the clash handed the Red Devils a home victory, and the win in stoppage time has made a world of difference for the team, including Ronaldo.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Speaking after the game, Ten Hag praised the energy and spirit of his squad, with his pleasure at the increase in tempo offered by the players. "I'm really happy. It tells you something about the spirit in the squad. They understand it's not about 11 players, you have to do it, and sometimes it works like that. When you believe in it, the opponent is getting tired, the subs can have an impact when they have the right attitude, the focus to be direct, are fresh and score," the Dutchman said. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez wins hearts with throwback photo of ballet performance

Image Credit: Getty Images