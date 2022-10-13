Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez wins hearts with throwback photo of ballet performance
Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez, a trained ballerina, shared a childhood memory of her performance with her massive fan base on Instagram.
Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram
Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez, a trained ballerina, has, from time to time, wowed her followers with photographs showcasing her love for the dance form. While the Portuguese talisman strives to impact the Red Devils' ongoing campaign, his model partner has been reliving her childhood passion.
Also see: Sexy pictures: 10 times Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez mesmerised in shades of blue
Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram
Georgina Rodriguez's latest Instagram post has won hearts as followers fan a throwback photograph of the ballerina's performance. "Parisian style. Mini Gio ❤️ #dance" wrote the model in her caption. Fans have posted red hearts in a display of affection for the ballet dancer.
Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram
A few weeks ago, Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez fulfilled one of her biggest dreams by taking the stage at the Royal Opera House in London. The 28-year-old was also able to discover what is behind one of the most prestigious dance companies in the world, The Royal Ballet.
Also see: Hot Pictures: Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez shows off busty figure in gym wear; floors Messi's wife
Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram
In an earlier interview with Women's Health, Georgina Rodriguez explained how the dance form has been instrumental in her life. "Ballet has shaped my body and my personality", she confessed.
Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram
Ronaldo's lady love, Georgina Rodriguez, added, "The discipline that dance demanded of me is not only reflected in my body, but also in my way of being."
Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez packs a punch with kickboxing moves; leaves fans drooling
Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram
Georgina has always been in love with ballet and has reportedly dedicated 15 years of her life to training in the classical dance form. Her great dedication and respect for it can also be seen in some of her old photographs and videos. Fans would hope the celebrity shares some more glimpses of her performing ballet.