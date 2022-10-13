Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez wins hearts with throwback photo of ballet performance

Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez, a trained ballerina, shared a childhood memory of her performance with her massive fan base on Instagram.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez, a trained ballerina, has, from time to time, wowed her followers with photographs showcasing her love for the dance form. While the Portuguese talisman strives to impact the Red Devils' ongoing campaign, his model partner has been reliving her childhood passion. Also see: Sexy pictures: 10 times Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez mesmerised in shades of blue

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Georgina Rodriguez's latest Instagram post has won hearts as followers fan a throwback photograph of the ballerina's performance. "Parisian style. Mini Gio ❤️ #dance" wrote the model in her caption. Fans have posted red hearts in a display of affection for the ballet dancer.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

A few weeks ago, Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez fulfilled one of her biggest dreams by taking the stage at the Royal Opera House in London. The 28-year-old was also able to discover what is behind one of the most prestigious dance companies in the world, The Royal Ballet. Also see: Hot Pictures: Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez shows off busty figure in gym wear; floors Messi's wife

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

In an earlier interview with Women's Health, Georgina Rodriguez explained how the dance form has been instrumental in her life. "Ballet has shaped my body and my personality", she confessed.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Ronaldo's lady love, Georgina Rodriguez, added, "The discipline that dance demanded of me is not only reflected in my body, but also in my way of being." Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez packs a punch with kickboxing moves; leaves fans drooling

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram