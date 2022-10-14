Ronaldo impressed with Uzoho's heroics; fans ask Man United to sign the Omonia goalkeeper

Legendary Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo's heart-warming gesture towards Omonia goalkeeper Francis Uzoho for a stellar performance during their Europa League clash on Thursday has won the hearts of fans.

Manchester United fans will remember the name Francis Uzoho for a long time. The Omonia goalkeeper impressed one and all, including legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, during their Europa League clash at Old Trafford on Thursday.

A hardcore United and CR7 fan, Uzoho made 12 saves during the clash but sadly could not stop Scott McTominay with his heroics as United secured a 1-0 win against Omonia in stoppage-time.

Regardless of the result, the Nigerian goalkeeper won the hearts of several fans with the performance of his life, which included a stop that denied Ronaldo his 701st club career goal.

Instead of being frustrated, Ronaldo had a beaming smile and was seen congratulating Uzoho on his saves. Photographs and videos of that moment have gone viral across social media platforms, with several fans applauding the Portuguese talisman's mark of respect for the Omonia goalkeeper.

Uzoho, who regards David de Gea as his idol, also won praise from the Manchester United star goalkeeper. "Of course. I think he [Uzoho] had an amazing game," De Gea told MUTV.

"I think he made eight or 10 great saves for his team in the game but in the end we scored a goal and for sure he made a great game. I know he played in La Liga in Spain. He had an amazing game and congratulations for him," the Spaniard added.

Meanwhile, Uzoho's heroics have left Manchester United fans gasping for breath, and they took to Twitter to urge the club to sign him.