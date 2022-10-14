UEL 2022-23: 'United is saving the goals for next week' - Ten Hag after 1-0 win over Omonia

Manchester United secured a 1-0 win over Omonia Nicosia in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, as it stays in the race for Round of 32. Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag feels that his side preserved its goals for next week.

It was a nervy yet satisfactory outing for English giants Manchester United in its UEFA Europa League (UEL) tie against Omonia Nicosia at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday. The hosts were involved in a competitive performance but ended on a winning note, with Scott McTominay scoring the lone winning goal at stoppage time. With this triumph, the Red Devils are second in their group table and remain in contention to enter the Round of 32. In the meantime, United head coach Erik ten Hag was satisfied with his boys' performance, especially in terms of chances created and was hopeful of the following week's goals.

Speaking to BT Sports, ten Hag supposed, "We created so many chances, but we only hit the back of the net once. The team was patient. They kept creating, and then, they scored. I have no concerns because, in every game, we score. I have faith we will continue with that. Hopefully, we're saving the goals for next week."

"We said at half-time we need to keep the focus. You get impatient when you play against a defensively compact opponent and don't score. You can get sloppy and lose the ball, and then they break. I prefer to score more and earlier because it makes it easier. We still have two games to go, and we go game to game," added ten Hag.

In contrast, McTominay credited his teammates for being patient, as he assumed, "We knew we needed the win tonight but that they'd be fired up too. Neil Lennon is a great coach, and no games like this are easy. Everyone is pleased with the result. You have to be patient sometimes. Rashford had so many chances, and we did everything but score."

"Their goalkeeper was a different class, but we created enough chances and deserved to score in the end. I wasn't on the pitch for most of the game, but sometimes, you think it will not be your day. The team spirit is good, though, and no one ever gives up. It's a massive goal because we need to win the group," concluded McTominay.