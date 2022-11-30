Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo offered record-shattering contract by Al-Nassr - Reports

    First Published Nov 30, 2022, 5:55 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo is without a club after Manchester United terminated his contract with a mutual agreement. Now, reports suggest that Al-Nassr has offered him a record-shattering contract.

    Image credit: Getty

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is currently busy making an impact for his national side in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He has been in the news lately following his controversial interview with football journalist Piers Morgan on Talk TV, where he spoke against his now-former club Manchester United. Later, the club terminated his contract after a mutual agreement. As he is now on the hunt for a new club, he is reportedly not being eyed by any of the top European clubs. However, he still has colossal interest from outside Europe, while 90min suggest that Saudi Arabian giant Al-Nassr has offered him a contract that shatters all records.

    Image credit: Getty

    Earlier, Ronaldo had revealed that he had turned down a lucrative £300 million this summer from Saudi champion Al-Hilal while looking for a new challenge outside United before choosing to stay in Manchester. The publication also reported that The Boss was looking to offer him another contract. However, it changed its mind and shifted its attention to his Argentine competitor Lionel Messi, allowing the Knights of Najd to try their luck and come up with the record-smashing offer.

    ALSO READ: Qatar World Cup 2022 - After Ronaldo's goal-scoring debate vs URU, POR to 'present evidence' to FIFA

    Image credit: Getty

    While Ronaldo intends to stay in Europe and continue competing in the UEFA Champions League (UCL), Al-Nassr's mouth-watering offer might be too good to refuse. It is presumed that it is a three-year contract from the Knights of Najd worth £250 million per year. At the same time, it would eclipse the current mega contract of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and French star Kylian Mbappe once add-ons, incentives and bonuses are considered.

    Image credit: Getty

    Ronaldo has yet to respond to the proposal from Al-Nassr, as he is currently focused on his WC stint with Portugal. However, he does wish to continue playing at the highest level, as admitted to Morgan during the interview. Chelsea and Newcastle United were the two English Premier League (EPL) clubs linked to him previously.

