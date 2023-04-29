Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Al-Nassr as former club offers him an exciting role; details here

    Cristiano Ronaldo needs help to maintain consistency with his performances at Al-Nassr. Meanwhile, he might leave the club in the summer and return to Europe to join Real Madrid, but not as a player. Here is more.

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is having an intermediate time with Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr, as it is in a tough title race in the Saudi Pro League. He has struggled to maintain his momentum and has barely kept his side in the title race with the recent 4-0 success over 11th-placed Al-Raed on Friday, where he found the net once.

    However, with his evident struggles, Ronaldo has been tipped to leave the Jeddah-based club this summer. At the same time, reports have suggested he might return to reigning Spanish and European champion Real Madrid. But, before you get too excited, he would not return to the Spanish capital as a player.

    No details are available on what role Los Blancos might offer Ronaldo. But, it is inevitable that if he accepts the offer, he will have to hang up his boots, having turned 38 in February and not having much football left. Notably, he had the most successful phase of his career at Santiago Bernabéu, winning 14 titles, including a couple of La Liga, four UEFA Champions League (UCL) and three FIFA Club World Cups. He also won three of his five Ballon d'Or titles with Madrid and one of his two The Best FIFA Men's Player awards.

