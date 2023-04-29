Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Al-Nassr as former club offers him an exciting role; details here

Cristiano Ronaldo needs help to maintain consistency with his performances at Al-Nassr. Meanwhile, he might leave the club in the summer and return to Europe to join Real Madrid, but not as a player. Here is more.

Image credit: Getty

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is having an intermediate time with Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr, as it is in a tough title race in the Saudi Pro League. He has struggled to maintain his momentum and has barely kept his side in the title race with the recent 4-0 success over 11th-placed Al-Raed on Friday, where he found the net once.

However, with his evident struggles, Ronaldo has been tipped to leave the Jeddah-based club this summer. At the same time, reports have suggested he might return to reigning Spanish and European champion Real Madrid. But, before you get too excited, he would not return to the Spanish capital as a player.

