Cristiano Ronaldo breaks his silence after Erik ten Hag blast; trains with Man United squad

Following criticism from coach Erik ten Hag, Manchester United's wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo trained with the squad ahead of the Red Devils' Premier League season opener against Brighton this weekend.

A day after Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag slammed wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo for his 'unacceptable' at Sunday's friendly clash against Rayo Vallecano, the Portuguese icon has broken his silence with a three-word message. The 37-year-old, who has expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford for a shot at Champions League glory in the upcoming season, took to Instagram to post an update in what appears to be an attempt to silence his critics. Also read: Ronaldo can fit into Manchester United's plans, but Erik ten Hag has one condition

Ronaldo, who played his first pre-season game against the Spanish club last weekend, enjoyed 45 minutes of gameplay before substituting for Amad Diallo. At Old Trafford, the Portugual forward engaged in a heated discussion with Ten Hag, which is said to have prompted his departure from the stadium even before the final whistle was blown. Manager Erik ten Hag, who has been dealing with inquiries regarding his No. 7 all summer, was enraged by it.

The United boss told Dutch media outlet AD, "I certainly don't condone this. This is unacceptable. For everyone. We are a team, and you have to stay until the end." Ronaldo was not the only player to leave, with Diogo Dalot among those to also walk out, although he was not part of the matchday squad. However, the Portugal icon faced much criticism from fans and football pundits, with several questioning the legendary striker's attitude towards the sport.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner took to Instagram on Thursday to let his critics and fans know he is putting in all the hard work required to attain match fitness. "Step by Step," wrote Ronaldo in a post with photographs of a training session with the squad at Carrington Ground. Also read: Surprise, surprise! Corinthians open the door for Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese legend's recent social media post came hours after Ten Hag told Sky Sports that by missing pre-season, Ronaldo is not "at the level" of his teammates - even if he is known for his rigorous training regime. "It starts with him getting fit because he's only just started. He is a fantastic football player, and he has proved it so many times, but you are always judged on what you are presenting now and how you are performing now. So, the team and Cristiano himself has to prove it," the Dutchman stated.

However, with Anthony Martial's injury, Ten Hag might be forced into an embarrassing backpedalling. The Frenchman, who was in outstanding form during the pre-season, is a serious question mark for the team's Premier League opener against Brighton. Ronaldo might start on Sunday at Old Trafford if the United manager doesn't choose Anthony Elanga.

