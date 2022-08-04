Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Nobody wants Ronaldo': Jamie Carragher makes scathing assessment of Manchester United icon

    First Published Aug 4, 2022, 4:16 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo's intention to leave Manchester United this summer for a shot at Champions League glory has not gone well with supporters and football pundits, with many questioning the iconic footballer's intention and behaviour.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo has scored many goals since he left Real Madrid, but few would argue that everything has gone according to plan for the Portuguese superstar. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 101 goals in 134 games following his move to Juventus, but he also played a part in three heartbreaking Champions League losses. Additionally, the 37-year-old was present when Juventus lost the Serie A championship for the first time in ten years.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Since his return to the Premier League last summer, Ronaldo has added 24 more goals for Manchester United, although he could only guide them to a sixth-place finish. The talisman featured in only one preseason game this summer even as he scouts for a potential suitor who will play Champions League this season.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo's intention to leave the Red Devils has not gone well with supporters and football pundits, with many questioning the iconic footballer's intention and behaviour. SkySports pundit Jamie Carragher took the debate further and explained that he never quite saw the logic behind a return to Old Trafford in the first place, adding that no other club in Europe wants the 37-year-old in their dugout.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "I always thought he [Ronaldo] was a bizarre signing. I always felt this situation would come, even if Ronaldo did great for you [Manchester United]," Carragher told the Metro. "He signed a two-year deal plus another year, which I couldn't believe, and he's never going to play second fiddle to anyone, but as players, at a certain stage in your career, we all know that you're not the same player, and his career has gone on longer because he's such a great professional," he added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "But the fact he's now 37, 38 this season, he's not the same player. He's still a great goal scorer, but he's not the same player. No other club in Europe at this moment wants him. I might be wrong. But it doesn't look like United can get him out, so at the moment, other clubs don't want him. And I think if you asked [Erik] ten Hag, I don't think he wants him. And I'm not quite sure the dressing room at Manchester United would want Cristiano Ronaldo right now," Carragher concluded.

    Atletico Madrid fans were not eager to have Ronaldo join their favourite team. Los Rojiblancos were linked with the Portugal forward, but the club and its supporters made its feelings very clear that he would not be welcome at the Metropolitano. It seems unlikely that he will have another chapter in Spain, regardless of whether he can find a destination this summer or makes peace with Manchester United.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    On Wednesday, Ten Hag slammed Ronaldo for his 'unacceptable' behaviour following his 45-minutes of gameplay before being substituted for Amad Diallo in the friendly clash against the Spanish club. Manchester United officials reportedly made it clear that they had no issue with the Portuguese superstar heading home early, but the club's Dutch manager insisted that they did not have his permission. When quizzed on Ronaldo's conduct, the former Ajax boss told Viaplay Sport, "Certainly not, that is unacceptable. For everyone. I told them that it's unacceptable. That we are a team, a squad, and that you should stay until the end."

