If a dog barks at you, do not run. This will make the dog believe you are an intruder, and it will follow its instinct to chase. Instead, remain motionless on the earth.
Use a bag or an object to protect your vital organs such as stomach and neck. Cover your face, chest, and throat. Wrap your body up and lie down with your vital areas protected.
A dog will see a stick as a danger and will become more aggressive when it sees it. So it's preferable not to wave a stick at a dog and then walk away.
When a dog approaches, stand completely still with your hands at your sides and avert your eyes. In many cases the dog will lose interest and walk away if you ignore them
If their ears are pricked, they are sitting upright, or they are extremely motionless, it suggests they perceive you as an intruder. In such case, avoid making direct eye contact.
If the dog continues to threaten you, offer them something to chew on. This may distract or bewilder the dog long enough to give you time to escape.