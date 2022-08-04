Surprise, surprise! Corinthians open the door for Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo

Amidst the ongoing Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga, the President of Brazilian club Corinthians has sent a message to the Manchester United icon who wants to leave Old Trafford for a shot at Champions League glory.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga has taken a new twist, this time from outside the world of football outside Europe. The Portuguese forward, who wants to leave Manchester United this summer for a shot at Champions League glory, is currently at a dead end with Europe's elite clubs slamming the door shut for him. However, in what comes as a massive surprise, the President of the Brazilian club, Corinthians, has sent a strong message to the 37-year-old, whose attitude has come under the spotlight following his departure from Old Trafford during the Red Devil's pre-season clash against Rayo Vallecano.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ronaldo's situation at Manchester United appears precarious. The attacker is eager to leave Old Trafford before potentially participating in the Europa League for the first time since the 2002–03 campaign. The Portugal talisman has had offers from clubs worldwide after openly announcing that he wants to quit the Premier League team. Also read: 'Nobody wants Ronaldo': Jamie Carragher makes scathing assessment of Manchester United icon

Image Credit: Getty Images

Although rumours of a multi-million dollar offer from Qatar were soon shot down, it now looks that Brazilian powerhouse Corinthians are interested in signing the forward after the club's President made a very clear statement to Ronaldo.

Image Credit: Duilio Monteiro Alves Twitter

"It's true. I'm dreaming big. This is Corinthians! Aren't Willian and Renato Augusto here?" Duilio Monteiro Alves said in an interview with the Ulissescast program. "In football, everything is possible, and I have an obligation to do my best for Corinthians. Is it possible? I don't know. We haven't tried yet, we haven't looked into it, but we are keeping an eye on it. Imagine if he suddenly wants to play in Brazil," he added.

Image Credit: Getty Images