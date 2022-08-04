Surprise, surprise! Corinthians open the door for Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amidst the ongoing Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga, the President of Brazilian club Corinthians has sent a message to the Manchester United icon who wants to leave Old Trafford for a shot at Champions League glory.

    The Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga has taken a new twist, this time from outside the world of football outside Europe. The Portuguese forward, who wants to leave Manchester United this summer for a shot at Champions League glory, is currently at a dead end with Europe's elite clubs slamming the door shut for him. However, in what comes as a massive surprise, the President of the Brazilian club, Corinthians, has sent a strong message to the 37-year-old, whose attitude has come under the spotlight following his departure from Old Trafford during the Red Devil's pre-season clash against Rayo Vallecano.

    Ronaldo's situation at Manchester United appears precarious. The attacker is eager to leave Old Trafford before potentially participating in the Europa League for the first time since the 2002–03 campaign. The Portugal talisman has had offers from clubs worldwide after openly announcing that he wants to quit the Premier League team.

    Although rumours of a multi-million dollar offer from Qatar were soon shot down, it now looks that Brazilian powerhouse Corinthians are interested in signing the forward after the club's President made a very clear statement to Ronaldo.

    "It's true. I'm dreaming big. This is Corinthians! Aren't Willian and Renato Augusto here?" Duilio Monteiro Alves said in an interview with the Ulissescast program. "In football, everything is possible, and I have an obligation to do my best for Corinthians. Is it possible? I don't know. We haven't tried yet, we haven't looked into it, but we are keeping an eye on it. Imagine if he suddenly wants to play in Brazil," he added.

    On Wednesday, Ten Hag slammed Ronaldo for his 'unacceptable' behaviour following his 45-minutes of gameplay before being substituted for Amad Diallo in Sunday's friendly clash against Rayo Vallecano. Reports have also stated that the prolific striker will be on the bench when Manchester United take on Brighton on Sunday in the Premier League opener.

