Ronaldo can fit into Manchester United's plans, but Erik ten Hag has one condition

After witnessing Cristiano Ronaldo depart Manchester United's final preseason match against Rayo Vallecano before the final whistle, Erik ten Hag criticised the striker for his "unacceptable" behaviour.

Image Credit: Getty Images

You may love him; you may hate him; but you cannot ignore him! Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, eager to leave Manchester United for a shot at Champions League glory, remains one of football's most discussed topics in the summer transfer window. The Portugal forward was seen in action on Sunday against Rayo Vallecano but was substituted at half-time, and the 37-year-old icon did not stick around for the final whistler. Interestingly, fans at Old Trafford also spotted the talisman and new manager Erik ten Hag engage in a heated discussion, sparking speculation that all is not well between the two. lso read: Amidst transfer saga, Ronaldo states 'happy to be back'; Pele applauds Man United return

On Wednesday, Ten Hag slammed Ronaldo for his 'unacceptable' behaviour following his 45-minutes of gameplay before being substituted for Amad Diallo in the friendly clash against the Spanish club. Manchester United officials reportedly made it clear that they had no issue with the Portuguese superstar heading home early, but the club's Dutch manager insisted that they did not have his permission.

When quizzed on Ronaldo's conduct, the former Ajax boss told Viaplay Sport, "Certainly not, that is unacceptable. For everyone. I told them that it's unacceptable. That we are a team, a squad, and that you should stay until the end." Also read: EPL 2022-23, Manchester United vs Brighton: Erik ten Hag to bench Ronaldo amid transfer saga

Ten Hag's comments set tongues waging with several supporters speculating what will be the ultimate result of this seemingly bitter equation with Ronaldo, who has no suitors yet in this hectic transfer season. The Dutchman has spoken once again, clearing the air around what he believes is the best way forward for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the 52-year-old United boss spoke about Ronaldo's situation, potential signings, his team and what to expect from the new campaign. The manager, who has undoubtedly made an impression at the Theatre of Dreams, spoke about United's disgruntled striker, Ronaldo, who he has in the past described as a fantastic football player with a stellar record. On whether the Portuguese icon can fit into his plans, "I think he (Ronaldo) can (fit into the team). It starts with he has to get fit. He just started." Also read: Did Barcelona consider signing Cristiano Ronaldo? Joan Laporta breaks his silence

Anthony Martial may start as the man to lead United's Premier League opener against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday based on these fitness comments. On the Red Devils' pre-season trip, Martial was in excellent form and appeared to win the manager's confidence. "You always get judged by what you are now and what you are performing now. The team and Cristiano himself have to prove it," the manager commented.

Ten Hag has had a relatively successful pre-season, only losing to Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid in Oslo. His vision and imprint on the team have already been evident, with the players looking reinvigorated, something the Red Devils will be hoping extends to the upcoming season. The Dutchman shed light on potential signings and the profile of players he is looking to bring in, with the club still in the market for reinforcements in certain areas.

