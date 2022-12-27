Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Andrew Robertson becomes EPL's all-time best defender with record-breaking assists

    First Published Dec 27, 2022, 3:10 PM IST

    EPL 2022-23: Andrew Robertson came up with an assist for Mohamed Salah as Liverpool hammered Aston Villa 3-1. Meanwhile, the former became the best defender in the tournament's history in terms of assists.

    Scottish defender Andrew Robertson has been on a roll for Liverpool since he joined the club in 2017. On Monday, during Boxing Day, he scripted something special during The Reds' away trip to Aston Villa in the English Premier League (EPL). While his side won the contest comfortably 3-1, he was involved in a goal-scoring, as he came up with an assist for the club's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah, who netted the opening goal in the fifth minute. Consequently, he went past Leighton Baines to become the most successful defender in EPL history in terms of coming up with the most assists.

    Robertson's 54th assist in the EPL was one more than the former Everton and Wigan Athletic man Baines before his retirement in 2020.

    The other man trailing him is his fellow Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has 45 assists, while he was the co-assist during the Salah goal, with a sublime pass to Robertson.

    It was Robertson's fifth assist this EPL season, more than any other Reds player, while Salah is next on the list with three.

