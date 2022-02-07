  • Facebook
    FA Cup 2021-22, 4th Round review: Manchester United, Leicester City stunned; Chelsea, Liverpool progress

    First Published Feb 7, 2022, 12:20 PM IST
    The fourth round of the 2021-22 FA Cup ended on Sunday night. There were a couple of shocks while the rest of the big teams progressed peacefully. Here is the round review.

    On Sunday, the FA Cup 2021-22 fourth round came to an end. There were a couple of shocks considering the big sides from the English Premier League (EPL), while most of the top teams progressed to Round 5. On the same note, we review Round 4, besides looking at the Round 5 draw.

    Middlesbrough shocks Manchester United in penalties
    United was up against Championship side Middlesbrough at Old Trafford on Friday night. While United was a sure-shot favourite to win it, Middlesbrough displayed remarkable resilience to draw the equaliser and take it to extra time. At the same time, Anthony Elanga's missed penalty during the shootout handed Middlesbrough the fifth round berth.

    Chelsea edges past Plymouth
    On Saturday, European champion Chelsea was up against League One side Plymouth at Stamford Bridge. It turned out to be a close contest, as César Azpilicueta (41) and Marcos Alonso (105+1) cancelled the visitors' opening half lead to see it through. It travels to Luton Town in Round 5.

    West Ham United sees off Kidderminster Harriers
    West Ham travelled to take on National League North side Kidderminster on Saturday. The Hammers lived up to the expectations and managed to script a narrow 2-1 win. Despite the Harriers' early lead, Declan Rice (90+1) and Jarrod Bowen (120+1) got the job done. It travels to Southampton in Round 5.

    Manchester City hammers Fulham
    City was in an easy tie against Championship side Fulham on Saturday at Etihad Stadium. It was a comfortable 4-1 win for the Cityzens, with Ilkay Gündogan (6), John Stones (13), Riyad Mahrez (53 & 57) being the scorers. It has been pitted against Peterborough United away from home in Round 5.

    Tottenham Hotspur dominates Brighton and Hove Albion
    Tottenham was in a tricky tie against Brighton at home on Sunday. However, despite the Seagulls' challenging gameplay, the Spurs overcame and got the job done 3-1, with Harry Kane (13 & 66) and Solly March (24, own goal) being the goal-scorers. It takes on Middlesbrough away from home in the next round.

    Liverpool has it east against Cardiff City
    Liverpool was also involved in an effortless clash against Championship side Cardiff at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds managed to win it 3-1, with Diogo Jota (53), Takumi Minamino (68) and Harvey Elliott (76) being the goal-scorers. It hosts Norwich City in Round 5.

    Leicester City stunned by Nottingham Forest
    Defending champion Leicester travelled to Nottingham and was a favourite to win. However, the hosts had other plans, as it stunned the visitors 4-1. As a result, Leicester's troubled season continued, with pressure mounting on Brendan Rodgers. It entertains Huddersfield Town in the following round.

