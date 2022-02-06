  • Facebook
    Rift in Manchester United dressing-room over ditching Mason Greenwood after his arrest?

    First Published Feb 6, 2022, 5:16 PM IST
    Following Mason Greenwood's arrest over allegations of rape and sexual assault, Manchester United suspended the 20-year-old from the first-team squad.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Mason Greenwood saga has sparked a clash among players in the Manchester United dressing-room. Reports suggest that top stars are divided over whether it was right for the club to freeze the 20-year-old forward out after his arrest in an alleged rape sexual assault case.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Last Sunday, Greenwood was arrested after his alleged girlfriend Harriet Robson posted photos and videos alleging sexual assault, rape, and threats to kill. The forward was released on bail pending an investigation after spending three nights in a jail cell. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Greenwood's accuser, an 18-year-old student, broke her silence after the striker was released on bail to thank her supporters. She said the past week has been 'very difficult' and announced she would not be making any further statements pending the police probe.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Even as authorities probe into the allegations levelled against the Manchester United youngster, reports are now emerging of a possible rift among players over Old Trafford's decision to ditch Greenwood even before he has been proven guilty.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In the wake of the saga, several teammates, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, David De Gea, and Victor Lindelof, unfollowed Greenwood on Instagram. According to The Sun, this has added pressure on other players in the first-team to follow suit. However, several stars reportedly believe that it was wrong on the part of Manchester United to cast Greenwood out with the law stating the footballer is innocent until proven guilty.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    According to The Sun, quoting sources, one player in the Manchester United first-team is particularly furious about the club's reaction following Greenwood's arrest. The player reportedly feels that ditching the forward shows they are not together.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "If Mason Greenwood is convicted of what he has been accused of, then clearly all the players will be horrified. But the police have not even decided if they have enough evidence to charge him or not yet. Some of those closest to him (Greenwood) feel the course of justice should be allowed to run. But when some of the players started dumping him, they felt they also had to. One of the players said it showed how the squad wasn't together and showed that too many times they act as individuals," said the source to The Sun.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Following Greenwood's arrest, Manchester United suspended the 20-year-old from the first-team squad. All his merchandise, too, were removed from the club's website, with Old Trafford confirming that supporters will be able to exchange their jerseys with Greenwood's name emblazoned on them for free.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    On Thursday, Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick stated that the striker's arrest had been discussed. He added, "We had internal discussions, but I'm pretty sure everyone will understand those internal discussions should stay internal. It's an unusual situation for everybody."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, The Sun also reported that England manager Gareth Southgate has ruled out considering calling Greenwood up for selection until all legal proceedings are over.

