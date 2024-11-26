TOYO Stock Rockets To Over 2-Month High On $150M Solar Cell Supply Deal: Retail Sentiment Electrified

The news comes just a day after TOYO disclosed plans to acquire 100% membership interests in Solar Plus Technology Texas.

TOYO Stock Rockets To Over 2-Month High On $150M Solar Cell Supply Deal: Retail Sentiment Electrified
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 10:44 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 10:44 PM IST

TOYO Co. ($TOYO) shares surged nearly 70% on Tuesday, reaching levels last seen in early September, after the company announced a $150 million contract to supply high-efficiency solar cells to a major solar module manufacturer.

The contract will enable TOYO to deliver solar cells to support the customer’s expanding production in India and the U.S., leveraging its manufacturing facilities in Vietnam and Ethiopia. 

The news also pushed TOYO to the top 10 trending symbols on Stocktwits, with retail sentiment turning ‘extremely bullish.’ 

Several posts highlighted optimism about the contract’s impact on TOYO’s growth prospects.

https://stocktwits.com/Dxark/message/594144257 

https://stocktwits.com/SWIMHOLE/message/594140629 

On Monday, TOYO disclosed plans to acquire 100% membership interests in Solar Plus Technology Texas, based in the Houston metropolitan area, via its subsidiary Toyo Solar LLC. 

The facility spans 567,140 square feet and is set to accommodate up to 6.5 GW of solar module manufacturing capacity by 2029, with the first 1 GW production expected to commence by mid-2025.

The acquisition aligns with TOYO’s mission to expand its U.S. footprint and meet the rising demand for American-made solar panels. 

TOYO recently provided updates on its financial performance:

2024 Projections: Shipments of 1.7-1.8 GW and a net income of approximately $10 million, reflecting reduced U.S. deliveries due to anti-dumping investigations.

2025 Guidance: Anticipated shipments of 3.5 GW and net income of $33 million, driven by expanded operations and robust utility-scale demand.

TOYO has gained over 110% since its public debut via a SPAC merger in July, signaling strong investor confidence in its growth strategy within the renewable energy sector.

For updates and corrections email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Burlington Stores Stock In Spotlight After Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Chatter Jumps To One-Year High

Burlington Stores Stock In Spotlight After Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Chatter Jumps To One-Year High

Crowdstrike Analyst Cautious Ahead Of Q3 Results: Retail Backs Stock As Post-Outage Recovery Continues

Crowdstrike Analyst Cautious Ahead Of Q3 Results: Retail Backs Stock As Post-Outage Recovery Continues

Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock In Focus After Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Activity Hits Year-High

Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock In Focus After Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Activity Hits Year-High

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Hits Over 3-Year Highs On Roche’s $1.5B Buyout Deal: Retail Is Euphoric

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Hits Over 3-Year Highs On Roche’s $1.5B Buyout Deal: Retail Is Euphoric

Chevron Stock Climbs After Citi Upgrade, Price Target Hike: Retail Chatter Hits 6-Month High

Chevron Stock Climbs After Citi Upgrade, Price Target Hike: Retail Chatter Hits 6-Month High

Recent Stories

Burlington Stores Stock In Spotlight After Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Chatter Jumps To One-Year High

Burlington Stores Stock In Spotlight After Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Chatter Jumps To One-Year High

Crowdstrike Analyst Cautious Ahead Of Q3 Results: Retail Backs Stock As Post-Outage Recovery Continues

Crowdstrike Analyst Cautious Ahead Of Q3 Results: Retail Backs Stock As Post-Outage Recovery Continues

Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock In Focus After Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Activity Hits Year-High

Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock In Focus After Q3 Earnings Beat: Retail Activity Hits Year-High

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Hits Over 3-Year Highs On Roche’s $1.5B Buyout Deal: Retail Is Euphoric

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Hits Over 3-Year Highs On Roche’s $1.5B Buyout Deal: Retail Is Euphoric

Chevron Stock Climbs After Citi Upgrade, Price Target Hike: Retail Chatter Hits 6-Month High

Chevron Stock Climbs After Citi Upgrade, Price Target Hike: Retail Chatter Hits 6-Month High

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon