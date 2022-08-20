EPL 2022-23, Matchday 3 preview and predictions: Man United-Liverpool to present mouth-watering tie
Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 EPL happens on Saturday. While the top sides collide, the ultimate thriller would be the Manchester United-Liverpool clash. Meanwhile, here are the preview and predictions.
The English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23 begins its Matchday 3 commitments on Saturday. After a couple of opening game weeks, the points table is slowly taking shape, with 36 more games still to be played. As for this matchday, all the top teams will be in action, while the ultimate clash would be between arch-rivals Manchester United and Liverpool. Nevertheless, ahead of this game week, we present the same preview, along with the match result predictions.
Tottenham Hotspur looks to rout Wolverhampton Wanderers
After a heated draw against London rivals Chelsea, which saw both head coaches being sent off, Tottenham would be eager to make another statement in this tie against Wolverhampton at home on Saturday. It should be an easy ride for Spurs, but the Wolves tend to come up with a shock.
Prediction: Tottenham wins 3-1
Leicester City aim to buzz past Southampton
Leicester has had a mixed start in the opening two matches and would be eager to keep winning hereon, as it takes on Southampton at home on Saturday. It is certainly expected to be an easy ride for the Foxes. However, don't be surprised if the Saints pull off an upset.
Prediction: Leicester wins 2-1
Arsenal favourite to rip apart Bournemouth
Arsenal has been off to a winning start in the EPL and intends to continue with the same momentum. It is up against Bournemouth away from home on Saturday, but that won't deter it from winning, and it is a sure-shot favourite to see things through.
Prediction: Arsenal wins 2-1
Can West Ham United hammer Brighton and Hove Albion?
West Ham has not had an encouraging start, losing both its games. As it is desperate to earn its first points of the season, it will be up against Brighton at home on Sunday, which might be slightly tricky. Overall, it would be an exciting match to see.
Prediction: 1-1 draw
Chelsea determined to trounce Leeds United
Chelsea also has had a mixed start to the season but will be determined to get back to winning ways as it travels to face Leeds on Sunday. While the Peacocks have had a similar start to The Blues, it will be intriguing to see how they counter the Chelsea challenge.
Prediction: 1-1 draw
Manchester City desperate to destroy Newcastle United
City has had winning starts to the season and will be desperate to beat Newcastle United in this game away from home on Sunday. Although the Magpies have the team to pull off an upset, given the Cityzens' massive confidence, the result is unlikely to favour the hosts.
Prediction: City wins 2-0
Liverpool favourites against an unfavourable United
United has had a tough start to the season, with no wins in the opening couple of matches, as it lurks at the bottom of the table. Given its current situation, a win against The Reds looks extremely unlikely. Although the Red Devils have the resources to get the job done, the low confidence will cause many problems. A win for the hosts can be considered an upset.
Prediction: Liverpool wins 3-1