EPL 2021-22: Why did Paul Scholes lament Mikel Arteta as 'disgrace' after Arsenal's win over Manchester United

On Saturday, Arsenal thrashed Manchester United 3-1 in the 2021-22 EPL tie. Meanwhile, Paul Scholes was not impressed by Mikel Arteta's attitude during the match and labelled him a 'disgrace'.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Fourth-placed Arsenal came up with a resonant performance on Saturday to drub sixth-placed record former 20-time champion Manchester United 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium in London. As a result of this loss, the visitor's chances of a top-four finish are seemingly over. Meanwhile, former United legend Paul Scholes was unimpressed by Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta.

"At the time, I thought it was offside. I didn't think of the foul, to be honest. That brings into question whether it's a clear error, which is the only reason it should go to the VAR. It's coming together, of course," Scholes said during the EPL post-match show.

"I think Arteta is a disgrace there. He shouldn't be allowed to do that. If you see it again, he goes to the crowd to try and influence the referee a little. All the players around them as well. That shouldn't be allowed. But, it's a little bit clumsy from Telles," concluded Scholes. ALSO READ: Ronaldo scores 100th Premier League goal for Man United; dedicates it to deceased son

