    EPL 2021-22: Why did Paul Scholes lament Mikel Arteta as 'disgrace' after Arsenal's win over Manchester United

    First Published Apr 24, 2022, 4:44 PM IST

    On Saturday, Arsenal thrashed Manchester United 3-1 in the 2021-22 EPL tie. Meanwhile, Paul Scholes was not impressed by Mikel Arteta's attitude during the match and labelled him a 'disgrace'.

    Fourth-placed Arsenal came up with a resonant performance on Saturday to drub sixth-placed record former 20-time champion Manchester United 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium in London. As a result of this loss, the visitor's chances of a top-four finish are seemingly over. Meanwhile, former United legend Paul Scholes was unimpressed by Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta.

    The match was controversial as it saw the Video Assitant Referee (VAR) disallow goals for both sides and deny the penalty. During one of the penalty instances, Arteta walked up to match referee Craig Pawson and seemingly complained before he awarded the penalty to Arsenal. As for this, Scholes labelled Arteta as a 'disgrace'.

    "At the time, I thought it was offside. I didn't think of the foul, to be honest. That brings into question whether it's a clear error, which is the only reason it should go to the VAR. It's coming together, of course," Scholes said during the EPL post-match show.

    "I think Arteta is a disgrace there. He shouldn't be allowed to do that. If you see it again, he goes to the crowd to try and influence the referee a little. All the players around them as well. That shouldn't be allowed. But, it's a little bit clumsy from Telles," concluded Scholes.

    Meanwhile, Arteta opined on the chaotic game after Arsenal's win as he spoke, "Today, what was decisive is when you are 2-0 up and have total control of the game Ronaldo comes in out of nothing when he's with Gabi, and he manages to score the goal, then I think no one in this room would say we would win with Granit scoring from outside the box. This is the beauty of this game. I don't control these things, and I'm not trying to manage them. But, what I see is a team that is so willing, gives the energy. The cohesion they have in that stadium is phenomenal, and it gives them a chance and makes me believe we can do it.

