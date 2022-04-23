Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ronaldo scores 100th Premier League goal for Man United; dedicates it to deceased son

    First Published Apr 23, 2022, 6:21 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo was back in the Manchester United team for the first time since he and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced that their baby son had passed away.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In an emotional moment for Cristiano Ronaldo, the veteran striker scored his 100th Premier League goal for Manchester United with a strike against Arsenal on Saturday. Following the goal, the Portugal international pointed to the sky in a moving tribute to his recently deceased baby son.

    The 37-year-old was back in the United camp for the first time since he and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced the tragic death of their newborn twin son.

    Ronaldo struck in the first half of the clash at Emirates to pull one back for his side after they went 2-0 down and subsequently paid tribute to his child following the tragedy. 

    The Manchester United legend scored 118 goals across all competitions during his first stint at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2009, including 84 Premier League strikes.

    Since his return, the legendary striker has hit 16 goals in the top flight, with his latest strike coming against the Gunners, which has added his name to an elite club.

    The Portugal international reached his 100th goal mark from 223 Premier League appearances for United, becoming the 33rd footballer in the competition's history to achieve this milestone.

    With this feat, Ronaldo has now joined the league of United legends. He is the fourth player from the 20-time champions side to reach the 100-goal mark, after Ryan Giggs (109), Paul Scholes (107) and Wayne Rooney (183).

    The star forward has now scored seven goals in his last four league outings for United, including a hat-trick in the win against Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City.

    Here's a look at the top five goalscorers in Premier League: Alan Shearer (260), Wayne Rooney (208), Andrew Cole (187), Sergio Aguero (184), and Harry Kane (178).

