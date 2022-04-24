Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2021-22: Why Cristiano Ronaldo did not take the penalty against Arsenal? Ralf Rangnick explains

    First Published Apr 24, 2022, 3:08 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo did not the penalty kick against Arsenal during its EPL 2021-22 clash on Saturday. As Bruno Fernandes failed to convert it, Ralf Rangnick explains why Cristiano Ronaldo did not take the kick.

    Record 20-time former champion Manchester United's woes in the ongoing English Premier League (EPL) season seem endless. On Saturday, it was drubbed 1-3 by fourth-placed Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, as the Red Devils lurk at the sixth place and are more or less out of the top four race. Meanwhile, a penalty that United midfielder Bruno Fernandes failed to convert has been in the news as to why Cristiano Ronaldo did not take it.

    However, United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick has clarified that it was Ronaldo's decision not to take the kick and hand the chance to his Portuguese teammate. "I spoke with him after the game and asked him, and he said he just didn't feel he should take it, and that's why he said it would be better if Bruno took it," Rangnick clarified, reports The Daily Mail.

    ALSO READ: Ronaldo scores 100th Premier League goal for Man United; dedicates it to deceased son

    Meanwhile, fans were left fuming at Fernandes taking the kick, which cost United a goal and possibly the match. One of the fans felt that anyone taking the penalty apart from Ronaldo when he is available should not be allowed. Also, Arsenal fan Piers Morgan made fun of the situation by tweeting, "Many thanks to Bruno Fernandes for insisting on taking United's penalty when Ronaldo's on the pitch, & then doing that. Comically bad captaincy."

    As for United's performance, Rangnick verdict, "I think we showed a response, an improved performance compared to the game at Liverpool. But, still, we gave away an easy goal, an early goal, far too easy, the way we defended at that moment, we had two or three chances to clear the ball."

