EPL 2021-22: Why Cristiano Ronaldo did not take the penalty against Arsenal? Ralf Rangnick explains

Cristiano Ronaldo did not the penalty kick against Arsenal during its EPL 2021-22 clash on Saturday. As Bruno Fernandes failed to convert it, Ralf Rangnick explains why Cristiano Ronaldo did not take the kick.

Record 20-time former champion Manchester United's woes in the ongoing English Premier League (EPL) season seem endless. On Saturday, it was drubbed 1-3 by fourth-placed Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, as the Red Devils lurk at the sixth place and are more or less out of the top four race. Meanwhile, a penalty that United midfielder Bruno Fernandes failed to convert has been in the news as to why Cristiano Ronaldo did not take it.

Meanwhile, fans were left fuming at Fernandes taking the kick, which cost United a goal and possibly the match. One of the fans felt that anyone taking the penalty apart from Ronaldo when he is available should not be allowed. Also, Arsenal fan Piers Morgan made fun of the situation by tweeting, "Many thanks to Bruno Fernandes for insisting on taking United's penalty when Ronaldo's on the pitch, & then doing that. Comically bad captaincy."

