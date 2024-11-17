Nations League Round up: Netherlands seal quarters spot, Germany put 7-star show, Sweden shines and more

The Netherlands, Germany, and Sweden secured key victories in the Nations League, while Wales held Turkiye to a crucial draw, keeping their promotion hopes alive.

The UEFA Nations League saw thrilling action as the Netherlands, Germany, and Sweden secured important victories, while Wales held Turkiye to a goalless draw, keeping their promotion hopes alive. Here's a round up of results of Saturday's matches:

Netherlands Cruise Into Quarter-Finals with Dominant Win Over Hungary The Netherlands secured their place in the Nations League quarter-finals with a convincing 3-0 victory over Hungary at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. The match was briefly halted in the early stages after Hungarian assistant coach Adam Szalai collapsed on the bench. Thankfully, after receiving medical attention, Szalai was transported to the hospital in a stable condition. Once play resumed, the Dutch took control. A VAR review led to a penalty in the 17th minute after a handball was spotted. Wout Weghorst confidently converted from the spot to give the Netherlands the lead. The advantage doubled before halftime when Cody Gakpo scored from the penalty spot after Zsolt Nagy fouled Donyell Malen in the box. Hungary struggled to recover after Szalai’s incident, and despite their efforts in the second half, they could not break down the Dutch defense. Denzel Dumfries sealed the victory with a thunderous volley just after the hour mark, and Teun Koopmeiners added a fourth late on to ensure Ronald Koeman's side progressed to the quarter-finals.

Germany Thrash Bosnia 7-0 to Clinch Top Spot in Group Germany put on an incredible performance in Freiburg, dismantling Bosnia and Herzegovina 7-0 to finish top of League A Group 3. The match was effectively over in the first 25 minutes as Jamal Musiala opened the scoring with a header from a Joshua Kimmich cross, and Robert Andrich’s deflected shot made it 2-0. Kai Havertz scored Germany’s third, netting his 20th international goal after combining with Musiala. After the break, Germany’s dominance continued. Florian Wirtz scored twice, first with a stunning free-kick, then tapping in after Havertz's shot was saved. Leroy Sane added another with a superb individual effort before Tim Kleindienst scored his second of the night to round off the rout. The win was a perfect showcase of Julian Nagelsmann's side’s attacking power as they secured top spot in their group with a commanding performance.

Wales Hold Turkiye to a Draw, Keep Playoff Hopes Alive Wales extended their unbeaten run under Craig Bellamy to four matches with a 0-0 draw against Turkiye in Antalya, keeping their hopes of automatic promotion to League A alive. The match was a tense affair, with Turkiye dominating possession but failing to break down the resolute Welsh defense. The key moment came in the dying minutes when Turkiye was awarded a penalty after Neco Williams fouled Enes Unal in the box. However, Kerem Akturkoglu’s spot-kick hit the post, and Wales held firm to secure a vital point. Mark Darlow made crucial saves, including denying Yunus Akgun in the first half, while Harry Wilson came close to scoring for Wales when his shot hit the post in the first half. Despite the draw, Bellamy’s side remain in contention for promotion, with the Turks needing only a point against Montenegro to secure their place in the top tier.

Sweden Edge Past Slovakia to Secure Return to League B Sweden ensured their immediate return to League B with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Slovakia in Stockholm. The match saw the star duo of Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres shine. The pair combined brilliantly for the opening goal, with Isak setting up Gyokeres, who made no mistake with his finish. Slovakia equalized through left-back David Hancko, who scored with a curling effort just before halftime. However, Sweden regained the lead early in the second half when Gyokeres assisted Isak, who fired home from close range to put the hosts back in front. Slovakia’s hopes of a comeback were dashed when Milan Skriniar was sent off in the final minutes for a second yellow card. Sweden held on for the win, ensuring their return to League B after being relegated last time. They now look to finish their campaign strong with a final match against Azerbaijan.

