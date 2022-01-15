EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 22 preview: Manchester City-Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur-Arsenal to keep fans engaged

The EPL 2021-22 enters Gameweek 22. Saturday and Sunday will see a couple of great matches as the top teams battle it out. Here is the preview of the top sides.

Gameweek 22 of the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) gets underway this weekend. A couple of high-voltage encounters will keep the fans engaged, as the race for the top-four is well on, while the race for the title could still get tricky. In the same light, we present the preview of this matchday, involving the top sides.

Chelsea looks to half Manchester City's lead

Defending champion City is at the top of the table, ten points clear. It hosts second-placed Chelsea on Saturday, while it will be a highly crucial tie. The visitors will be looking to halt the hosts lead in the points table. However, it would be a demanding task. While the Cityzens would be unmoved by the result, a win for The Blues will keep them in second, and a loss could push them down to third.

Manchester United aims to make it double over Aston Villa

Seventh-placed United is coming off a slender 1-0 win over 14th-placed Villa in the third round of the 2021-22 FA Cup at Old Trafford last weekend. As it travels to Villa Park for EPL duty on Sunday, the Red Devils will be looking to make it two in a row, having lost the return leg in September at Old Trafford. A win could take United to sixth place, while a loss might drop it to eighth.

West Ham United looks to tame Leeds United

Fourth-placed West Ham United will look to continue its good show by hosting 16th-placed Leeds United on Sunday. Judging by the current form, the Hammers are the favourites for a win, as it will help it stay on fourth, while a loss could push it down to fifth.

Liverpool favourites to thrash Brentford

Third-placed Liverpool would be bidding to tighten its bid for the title, as it hosts 13th-placed Brentford on Sunday. Although The Reds winning is a no-brainer, the Bees tend to pull off surprises. A win could take the hosts to second, while a loss will make it stay at third.