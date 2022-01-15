  • Facebook
    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 22 preview: Manchester City-Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur-Arsenal to keep fans engaged

    First Published Jan 15, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    The EPL 2021-22 enters Gameweek 22. Saturday and Sunday will see a couple of great matches as the top teams battle it out. Here is the preview of the top sides.

    Gameweek 22 of the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) gets underway this weekend. A couple of high-voltage encounters will keep the fans engaged, as the race for the top-four is well on, while the race for the title could still get tricky. In the same light, we present the preview of this matchday, involving the top sides.

    Chelsea looks to half Manchester City's lead
    Defending champion City is at the top of the table, ten points clear. It hosts second-placed Chelsea on Saturday, while it will be a highly crucial tie. The visitors will be looking to halt the hosts lead in the points table. However, it would be a demanding task. While the Cityzens would be unmoved by the result, a win for The Blues will keep them in second, and a loss could push them down to third.

    Manchester United aims to make it double over Aston Villa
    Seventh-placed United is coming off a slender 1-0 win over 14th-placed Villa in the third round of the 2021-22 FA Cup at Old Trafford last weekend. As it travels to Villa Park for EPL duty on Sunday, the Red Devils will be looking to make it two in a row, having lost the return leg in September at Old Trafford. A win could take United to sixth place, while a loss might drop it to eighth.

    West Ham United looks to tame Leeds United
    Fourth-placed West Ham United will look to continue its good show by hosting 16th-placed Leeds United on Sunday. Judging by the current form, the Hammers are the favourites for a win, as it will help it stay on fourth, while a loss could push it down to fifth.

    Liverpool favourites to thrash Brentford
    Third-placed Liverpool would be bidding to tighten its bid for the title, as it hosts 13th-placed Brentford on Sunday. Although The Reds winning is a no-brainer, the Bees tend to pull off surprises. A win could take the hosts to second, while a loss will make it stay at third.

    Tottenham Hotspur battles Arsenal in a London Derby
    In the London Derby on Sunday, sixth-placed Tottenham hosts fifth-placed Arsenal. Judging by the close league positionings, fans are in for a treat. A win for the Spurs could take it to fifth, while a loss might push it down to seventh. As for the Gunners, a win might push it up to fourth, while a loss could drop it to sixth.

