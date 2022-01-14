Should Ralf Rangnick change Manchester United's system for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Manchester United is in a hazardous situation right now. With a string of inconsistent performances, Cristiano Ronaldo has fired a warning. But should Ralf Rangnick change the system at the club?

Things have not gone suitably for Manchester United. Over the last few months, the club has been highly inconsistent, leading to head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjær being asked to leave. Although interim manager Ralf Rangnick is trying his best, things look far from comfortable for the Red Devils, while club talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has fired a warning.

Although Ronaldo has fared well since his return to Old Trafford this season, things are not clicking between him and Rangnick. Reports have also suggested that German's style of play has not impressed the Portuguese. Meanwhile, former Arsenal defender Nigel Winterburn has stated that Rangnock should adapt to Ronaldo's demands. ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - Cristiano Ronaldo warns he is not in Manchester United to compete in the 7th place

Speaking on the situation, Winterburn said that it might seem that Ronaldo is towards the end of his career, but it does not seem to be the case, Manchester Evening News reports. He also clarified that while Mason Greenwood was impeccable before Ronaldo came in, the latter must not be blamed for the former being benched. He feels that the system should be such that it brings the best out of the Portuguese.