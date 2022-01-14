  • Facebook
    Should Ralf Rangnick change Manchester United's system for Cristiano Ronaldo?

    First Published Jan 14, 2022, 3:50 PM IST
    Manchester United is in a hazardous situation right now. With a string of inconsistent performances, Cristiano Ronaldo has fired a warning. But should Ralf Rangnick change the system at the club?

    Should Ralf Rangnick change Manchester United's system for Cristiano Ronaldo?-ayh

    Things have not gone suitably for Manchester United. Over the last few months, the club has been highly inconsistent, leading to head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjær being asked to leave. Although interim manager Ralf Rangnick is trying his best, things look far from comfortable for the Red Devils, while club talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has fired a warning.

    Should Ralf Rangnick change Manchester United's system for Cristiano Ronaldo?-ayh

    Although Ronaldo has fared well since his return to Old Trafford this season, things are not clicking between him and Rangnick. Reports have also suggested that German's style of play has not impressed the Portuguese. Meanwhile, former Arsenal defender Nigel Winterburn has stated that Rangnock should adapt to Ronaldo's demands.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - Cristiano Ronaldo warns he is not in Manchester United to compete in the 7th place

    Should Ralf Rangnick change Manchester United's system for Cristiano Ronaldo?-ayh

    Speaking on the situation, Winterburn said that it might seem that Ronaldo is towards the end of his career, but it does not seem to be the case, Manchester Evening News reports. He also clarified that while Mason Greenwood was impeccable before Ronaldo came in, the latter must not be blamed for the former being benched. He feels that the system should be such that it brings the best out of the Portuguese.

    Should Ralf Rangnick change Manchester United's system for Cristiano Ronaldo?-ayh

    Winterburn also noted that Ronaldo is not happy when seated on the bench, clearly indicating that he is not enjoying the current style of play under Rangnick. He asserted that while the problem looks risky, the German's job is to put the best system in place. Although Ronnie has not missed an English Premier League (EPL) game this season under Rangnick, he did miss out on the FA Cup clash against Aston Villa at Old Trafford that the hosts won 1-0.

