Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ancelotti on Ronaldo-Messi debate: 'This duel gave them both motivations'

    First Published Dec 20, 2022, 7:55 PM IST

    While Lionel Messi can be considered the ultimate GOAT post his Qatar World Cup 2022 win with Argentina, Cristiano Ronaldo fans might still beg to differ. Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti has weighed in on the debate again.

    Image credit: Cristiano Ronaldo/Facebook

    Argentine superstar might now be the ultimate superstar, especially following his 2022 FIFA World Cup title triumph in Qatar on Sunday. His side blazed past two-time defending champion France on penalties, handing La Albiceleste its third WC title. As a result, he can now be considered the ultimate GOAT, having won it all in his career. However, fans of his longtime rival, the Portuguese sensation, Cristiano Ronaldo, might still begin to differ, despite him and his side being knocked out in the quarterfinal to Morocco. Meanwhile, current Spanish and European champion Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti has once again weighed in on the debate.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Speaking to Radio Anch'io Sport, Ancelotti recorded, "This duel gave them both motivations. In recent years, they have been the main players in the world of football, playing great and scoring many goals. Messi closes his career with the World Cup, and CR7 closes it differently, but it was extraordinary anyway. Especially here, in Madrid, he will remain forever in the hearts of the fans."

    ALSO READ: EFL CUP 2022-23 - MANCHESTER CITY AND LIVERPOOL WRITE TO FANS, WARNING OF 'UNACCEPTABLE BEHAVIOURS'

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    While Ronaldo is done and dusted with English giants Manchester United, he will likely move to Saudi Arabia to play for Al Nassr. Commenting on Ronnie's future, Ancelotti documented, "I don't know what he will do in his future. He is still very competitive, he wants to compete at the highest level, and I don't think the Arab world can be suitable for him in this regard."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    football Argentina Lionel Messi Qatar World Cup 2022 winning photo overtakes 'the egg' to become most liked Instagram picture ever snt

    Messi's World Cup 2022 winning photo overtakes 'the egg' to become most liked Instagram picture ever

    football EFL/League/Carabao Cup 2022-23, MC vs LIV: Manchester City and Liverpool write to fans, warning of unacceptable behaviours-ayh

    EFL Cup 2022-23: Manchester City and Liverpool write to fans, warning of 'unacceptable behaviours'

    Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Suryakumar Yadav hammers 80-ball 90 for Mumbai against Hyderabad on First-Class FC return-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Suryakumar Yadav hammers 80-ball 90 against Hyderabad on First-Class return

    football Sleeping with the beauty! Fans go berserk after Lionel Messi cuddles up with Argentina's World Cup 2022 trophy snt

    Sleeping with the beauty! Fans go berserk after Messi cuddles up with Argentina's World Cup 2022 trophy

    football qatar 2022 Memes carpet bomb Lionel Messi Argentina stars after escaping disaster during World Cup celebration parade snt

    A Messi end! Memes carpet bomb Argentina stars after escaping disaster during World Cup celebration parade

    Recent Stories

    football Argentina Lionel Messi Qatar World Cup 2022 winning photo overtakes 'the egg' to become most liked Instagram picture ever snt

    Messi's World Cup 2022 winning photo overtakes 'the egg' to become most liked Instagram picture ever

    Telangana abduction turns into marriage woman eloped with boyfriend got married gcw

    Telangana 'abduction' turns into marriage; woman eloped with boyfriend, got married

    football EFL/League/Carabao Cup 2022-23, MC vs LIV: Manchester City and Liverpool write to fans, warning of unacceptable behaviours-ayh

    EFL Cup 2022-23: Manchester City and Liverpool write to fans, warning of 'unacceptable behaviours'

    Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan talks about his bonding with grandmother vma

    Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan talks about his bonding with grandmother

    Instagram allows users to create their own 2022 recap reel Here is how you can make one gcw

    Instagram allows users to create their own 2022 recap reel; Here's how you can make one

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon