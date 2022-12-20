Ancelotti on Ronaldo-Messi debate: 'This duel gave them both motivations'

While Lionel Messi can be considered the ultimate GOAT post his Qatar World Cup 2022 win with Argentina, Cristiano Ronaldo fans might still beg to differ. Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti has weighed in on the debate again.

Image credit: Cristiano Ronaldo/Facebook

Argentine superstar might now be the ultimate superstar, especially following his 2022 FIFA World Cup title triumph in Qatar on Sunday. His side blazed past two-time defending champion France on penalties, handing La Albiceleste its third WC title. As a result, he can now be considered the ultimate GOAT, having won it all in his career. However, fans of his longtime rival, the Portuguese sensation, Cristiano Ronaldo, might still begin to differ, despite him and his side being knocked out in the quarterfinal to Morocco. Meanwhile, current Spanish and European champion Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti has once again weighed in on the debate.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Speaking to Radio Anch'io Sport, Ancelotti recorded, "This duel gave them both motivations. In recent years, they have been the main players in the world of football, playing great and scoring many goals. Messi closes his career with the World Cup, and CR7 closes it differently, but it was extraordinary anyway. Especially here, in Madrid, he will remain forever in the hearts of the fans." ALSO READ: EFL CUP 2022-23 - MANCHESTER CITY AND LIVERPOOL WRITE TO FANS, WARNING OF 'UNACCEPTABLE BEHAVIOURS'

Image Credit: Getty Images