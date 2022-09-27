World Tourism Day + Navratri: Vaishno Devi to Kolkata - Indian Cities to celebrate religion, cultures, food

We celebrate World Tourism Day on September 27. A day where we celebrate travelling and experiencing different cultures. On this day, we are here to tell you the other places you can visit in India to celebrate Navratri.

Navratri is a nine-day-long festival, and each state celebrates Navratri in its unique way. It is one of the most joyful celebrations. This festival celebrates the win of good over evil.

This year, Navaratri starts on September 26 and ends on October 5. On the occasion of world tourism day, we list different destinations you should visit during the festival that can give you an unforgettable experience.



Katra - Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir is a breathtaking destinations to visit, and this destination should be on everyone’s bucket list. Katra is a destination you must see for its Navratri celebrations. The Vaishno Devi temple will be decorated with flowers and lights during Navratri. Devotees make sure to climb up to the temple during Navratri. The whole place looks vibrant and colourful even the next day.

West Bengal-Kolkata

The city of Kolkata will be filled with thousands of puja pandals during this time, and each of them will be decorated with a unique theme. The food, prayers, decorations, and everything make these celebrations memorable. The idols of goddess Durga are decorated with new clothes, red vermilion, flowers, and jewellery for all nine days. Visiting West Bengal during this time is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Ahmedabad- Gujarat

Ahmedabad celebrates Navratri in its unique way. Diyas are lit on the ghats, and Ramcharitmanas are chanted throughout the city for these nine days of celebration. The most exciting part is the Ramleela performance during the nine days, where the statue of Ravana is burnt on the last day to celebrate good over evil. This can be an unforgettable experience. Also Read: World tourism day + Durga Puja: 8 things to do when you visit Kolkata during PUJO

Uttarakhand-Nanital

Also known as Dev Bhoomi or ‘ the land of gods’, it is a place you must visit during Navaratri. The temples of Naina Devi, Kasar Devi, Dhari Devi, Mansa Devi and Chandi Devi are surrounded by good vibrations during this time of the year, hence devotes believe it the best time to visit to seek the blessings of all the Devi. Also Read: Navaratri 2022: 9 days of celebration, colours, forms of Durga, history and its significance

